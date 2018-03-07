© tachyum

Tachyum opens new HQ to accommodate growth plans

Silicon Valley startup Tachyum Inc. has opened its new, larger corporate headquarters in San Jose, California. to better accommodate customers, vendors and its growing personnel ranks. The company was previously located in Campbell, California.

Tachyum's new facilities will better enable the company to develop, market and sell its products. Tachyum's Cloud Chip, is expected to reduce server hardware capital expenditure by 3x, server power consumption by 10x, and reduce server rack space by more than 90%. Total annual cost of ownership for data centers using Tachyum Cloud Chips is expected to be 4x lower, a press release reads.



To facilitate the move, Tachyum received funding from IPM Growth, the venture capital division of InfraPartners Management LLP, a global multi-asset class fund management and advisory firm.



"As we rapidly progress in the development of our Cloud Chip product, it was imperative that we secure a larger, more conveniently located headquarters to handle our 2018 staffing plans," said Tachyum CEO Dr. Radoslav "Rado" Danilak. "We expect rapid company growth after unlocking the unprecedented performance, power efficiency and cost advantages with our Cloud Chip, to solve the world's most complex problems in data centers. Having a new headquarters will make it easier to serve our customer base."