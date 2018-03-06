© Cree Business | March 06, 2018
Cree acquires Infineon RF Power Business
Cree, Inc. has acquired assets of Infineon Technologies AG Radio Frequency (RF) Power Business for about EUR 345 million.
With this transaction Cree expands the wireless market opportunity of its Wolfspeed business unit. The transaction has closed and is effective today, a press release reads.
“The acquisition strengthens Wolfspeed’s leadership position in RF GaN-on-SiC technologies and provides access to additional markets, customers and packaging expertise,” said Cree CEO Gregg Lowe. “This is a key element of Cree’s growth strategy and positions Wolfspeed to enable faster 4G networks and the revolutionary transition to 5G.”
The two companies have a long-standing history of collaboration and shared business interests and the acquired Infineon RF Power team and capabilities will complement Wolfspeed’s existing offerings.
“Cree is a strong new owner for this portion of our RF business and has an excellent reputation in the industry,” said Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon. “We are excited about the business rationale and the prospects for the combined businesses. At the same time, we will be able to focus our resources more effectively on Infineon’s strategic growth areas and will retain a strong technology portfolio for the wireless market.”
Included in the transaction is the main facility in Morgan Hill, California, which includes packaging and test operations for LDMOS and GaN-on-SiC. About 260 employees in the US locations, Morgan Hill and Chandler (Arizona), as well as in Finland, Sweden, China and South Korea will now join Cree.
Infineon will also support the transaction with a long-term supply agreement for LDMOS wafers and related components out of its fab in Regensburg, Germany, and will also supply assembly and test services out of its facility in Melaka, Malaysia.
“We are looking forward to combining our strengths with Cree,” said Gerhard Wolf, Vice President and General Manager, RF Power Products at Infineon. “With our highly skilled and dedicated team, advanced technologies and commitment to business excellence, we look forward to serving our customers seamlessly as the 5G mobile standard ramps up.”
“The acquisition strengthens Wolfspeed’s leadership position in RF GaN-on-SiC technologies and provides access to additional markets, customers and packaging expertise,” said Cree CEO Gregg Lowe. “This is a key element of Cree’s growth strategy and positions Wolfspeed to enable faster 4G networks and the revolutionary transition to 5G.”
The two companies have a long-standing history of collaboration and shared business interests and the acquired Infineon RF Power team and capabilities will complement Wolfspeed’s existing offerings.
“Cree is a strong new owner for this portion of our RF business and has an excellent reputation in the industry,” said Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon. “We are excited about the business rationale and the prospects for the combined businesses. At the same time, we will be able to focus our resources more effectively on Infineon’s strategic growth areas and will retain a strong technology portfolio for the wireless market.”
Included in the transaction is the main facility in Morgan Hill, California, which includes packaging and test operations for LDMOS and GaN-on-SiC. About 260 employees in the US locations, Morgan Hill and Chandler (Arizona), as well as in Finland, Sweden, China and South Korea will now join Cree.
Infineon will also support the transaction with a long-term supply agreement for LDMOS wafers and related components out of its fab in Regensburg, Germany, and will also supply assembly and test services out of its facility in Melaka, Malaysia.
“We are looking forward to combining our strengths with Cree,” said Gerhard Wolf, Vice President and General Manager, RF Power Products at Infineon. “With our highly skilled and dedicated team, advanced technologies and commitment to business excellence, we look forward to serving our customers seamlessly as the 5G mobile standard ramps up.”
Cree acquires Infineon RF Power Business Cree, Inc. has acquired assets of Infineon Technologies AG Radio Frequency (RF) Power Business...
Nexperia opens Guangdong expansion Nexperia has a significant expansion to its ATGD discrete semiconductor assembly and test plant in Guangdong, China. The total production and warehouse site now covers an area of around 72'000 square metres, adding an extra...
Tsinghua University goes with memory testers from Advantest Semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest has sold two engineering test stations – a...
German component distribution market grew 12% in 4Q17 2017 was a record-breaking year for the German component distribution, measured in terms of turnover. In the fourth quarter sales grew by 12% to EUR 845 million, says the FBDi.
SMIC sets up JV with local government SMIC, China’s Shaoxing Government, and Shengyang Group have formed a JV named...
Teledyne expands CMOS X-Ray detector manufacturing Teledyne’s subsidiary, Teledyne DALSA, is expanding its manufacturing capacity given...
Infineon and SAIC Motor form power module JV SAIC Motor Corporation and Infineon Technologies have established a joint venture to...
Microchip to acquire Microsemi for $8.35 billion The deal will significantly expand Microchip’s solutions for Data Center, Communications, Defense and Aerospace Markets.
Keysight, Unigroup Spreadtrum & RDA extends 5G collaboration Keysight Technologies announces that the company has signed a Memorandum of...
SMIT invests two technology companies Hong Kong based CAM supplier, SMIT Holdings, says it that it has recently made new investments...
TDK to acquire ultrasonic sensing solutions provider TDK Corporation says it has reached an agreement with Chirp Microsystems, a California-based developer of ultrasonic 3D-sensing solutions, in which Chirp will become a wholly owned subsidiary of TDK.
Broadcom responds to Qualcomm The company does not believe that the process outlined by Qualcomm is designed to lead...
Heilind Electronics inks deal with Bel Fuse In a recent distribution agreement, Heilind partnered with Bel Fuse to introduce a...
congatec acquires Real-Time Systems Embedded specialist, congatec, has acquired Real-Time Systems GmbH (RTS), a provider of...
TSMC looking to expand R&D with new Hsinchu centre The semiconductor foundry company is reportedly planning to build a new R&D centre in...
TomTom joins forces with Elektrobit for automated driving TomTom and Elektrobit will collaborate to demonstrate an Electronic Horizon system for...
Qualcomm to Broadcom ‘Let’s talk some more’ The US chipmaker is proposing further conversations regarding price and terms of a possible transaction.
Infineon and Cree agree on long-term supply of SiC wafers Infineon and Cree have agreed on a strategic long-term supply agreement for the provision of...
New Yorker Electronics teams up with Adam Tech In an effort to offer complete end-to-end design solutions for its customers, New Yorker...
Richardson RFPD enters global agreement with Wall Industries Richardson RFPD has entered an agreement with Wall Industries, Inc. to distribute Wall Industries’...
Intel and Unigroup enter 5G collaboration The companies plan to collaborate on a 5G mobile platform combining Intel...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments