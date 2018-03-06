© Nexperia

Nexperia opens Guangdong expansion

Nexperia has a significant expansion to its ATGD discrete semiconductor assembly and test plant in Guangdong, China. The total production and warehouse site now covers an area of around 72'000 square metres, adding an extra 16'000 square metres of production space.

The company says that this will enable the factory in Guangdong to produce 90 billion parts annually, representing an increase of around 50% depending on product mix, and support Nexperia’s growth plans for the coming years. Overall, this results in an increase of the company’s total capacity to over 100 billion parts annually.



ATGD traces its roots back to 2000. Operating 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and 365 days a year and employing 4'000 people. In 2017 the site produced more than 62 billion small signal transistors and diodes; in 2018 the projected throughput rate will be over 2'000 pieces per second, a press release reads.



“Our ATGD facility in Guangdong has been successful by staying focused on results, targeting efficiencies in cost, quality and delivery, and by continuous improvement of our customer service. That strategy will remain and positions ATGD as a vital element in Nexperia’s manufacturing strategy now and for the future,”

says CEO, Frans Scheper, in the release.



The plant's production modules for its leadless packages and over 100 high-tech assembly flow lines are equipped with more than 1'500 semiconductor manufacturing stations such as Die Saw, Die Bonding, Wire Bonding, Molding, Plating, Trim & Form, Testing, Marking and Taping.



“Building a strong capability in Advanced Technologies is essential for Nexperia’s success. Here in Guangdong we have teams focused on new package developments, advanced materials, processes and equipment, product reliability, test & failure analysis etc. One of the key differentiators in our business has been our ability to offer this kind of new package development, and serving our customers with the products they need in a timely manner," Nelson Yung, VP & General Manager of Nexperia’s Guangdong plant ATGD, says.