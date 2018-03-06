© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com Business | March 06, 2018
Tsinghua University goes with memory testers from Advantest
Semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest has sold two engineering test stations – a T5830ES and a T5833ES system – to Chinese Tsinghua University.
The systems will be installed in the university's Microelectronics and Nanoelectronics Department for use by chip-design educators in training students how to test serial peripheral interface (SPI) NOR flash memory devices, whose growing applications include displays and mobile electronics.
"We are pleased to continue our working partnership with Tsinghua University, which has substantial influence in the Chinese semiconductor ecosystem and helps to demonstrate our testers' capabilities for China's design houses," said Xu Yong, CEO of Advantest China. "Our test solutions for advanced memories are being used throughout China to address high-growth markets including the Internet of Things and smart cards."
The T5830ES memory tester is an engineering system optimised for cost-effective testing of a wide range of flash memory devices. It is capable of handling data transfer rates as high as 800 megabits per second (Mbps).
A scalable, built-in high-current programmable power supply (PPS) architecture enables the system to perform wafer sorting and final testing of both low-pin-count and high-pin-count flash memories.
The T5833ES engineering station is designed for both wafer sorting and final testing for a full range of memory ICs including LPDDR3 DRAMs, high-speed NAND flash devices and next-generation non-volatile memories. In addition to supporting known good die (KGD) testing at speeds up to 2.4 gigabits per second (Gbps), the T5833ES also features a flexible site CPU architecture with multiple CPUs for optimal control of test processes.
