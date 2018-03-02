© infineon

Infineon and SAIC Motor form power module JV

SAIC Motor Corporation and Infineon Technologies have established a joint venture to manufacture power modules for the electric vehicle market in China.

SAIC Motor holds a stake of 51% of the JV and Infineon 49%, respectively. The partners have already received all approvals by public authorities. The JV named SIAPM (SAIC Infineon Automotive Power Modules (Shanghai) Co, Ltd.), will be headquartered in Shanghai and its new manufacturing facility resides in Infineon’s site expansion in Wuxi. Volume production is scheduled to start in the second half of 2018.



“SAIC Motor is the largest OEM in China and thus an outstanding partner to further strengthen and expand our position. Joining forces allows us to significantly expand our manufacturing capacities in order to satisfy the ever growing demand. Together we plan to generate even more business with products tailored to the needs of the Chinese electric vehicle industry,” Jochen Hanebeck, member of the Management Board of Infineon responsible for operations, said in a press release.



“We welcome the close collaboration with Infineon, who has acquired a strong reputation in automotive power modules. This perfectly combines with our broad and in-depth system-level expertise in electric vehicles. Electric vehicles offer high convenience and unmatched driving experience for the customer while helping to save our planet. We are happy to jointly leverage our know-how with Infineon in the newly established joint venture,” said Mr. Zhixin Chen, SAIC Group President.



The aim for the JV to supply to all customers producing in China. Infineon will continue to independently serve other markets. The joint venture will focus on frame-based HybridPACK modules for the Chinese market.