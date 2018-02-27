© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

TSMC looking to expand R&D with new Hsinchu centre

The semiconductor foundry company is reportedly planning to build a new R&D centre in Hsinchu Science Park in northern Taiwan.

Construction of the new centre is expected to start at the end of 2019, and be ready for operations in 2021, according to a report in the Taipei Times.



The company has not provided any insights on the costs of the project, but several media reports claim that the investment would be close to NTD 100 billion (USD 3.4 billion).