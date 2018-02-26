© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Richardson RFPD enters global agreement with Wall Industries

Richardson RFPD has entered an agreement with Wall Industries, Inc. to distribute Wall Industries’ full line of DC/DC converters, AC/DC power supplies, and custom solutions to customers worldwide.

Wall Industries has designed and manufactured power products since 1961. Its DC/DC power converters range from 0.5 watt to 1008 watts and include encapsulated, PC board mount, surface mount, chassis mount, air-ventilated enclosed, and open frame types. Its line of AC/DC power supplies are available from 1 watt to 3006 watts and includes open frame, air-ventilated enclosed, U-chassis, encapsulated, DIN rail, enclosed with fan, wall mount, and desktop types. In addition, Wall Industries offers complete custom power systems and solutions for industrial, military, medical, lighting, Level VI and railway applications.



“The addition of Wall Industries enables Richardson RFPD to support both RF and power conversion customers who prefer a complete power supply versus managing the design themselves,” said Rafael R. Salmi, Ph.D., Richardson RFPD’s president. “Wall’s long history and dedication to providing modified standard and customized power solutions complements Richardson RFPD’s dedication to maintaining lasting customer relationships by providing solutions specific to a customer need.”



“Richardson RFPD’s rich history of providing deep technical expertise blends seamlessly with Wall’s engineering history in power technologies,” said Jim McCann, Jr., president of Wall Industries. “Together we provide design engineers with the option of power sources customized to the engineers’ specific requirement, whether existing or adapted.”