Components | February 23, 2018
TTI establishes military & aerospace business segment
The distributor of electronic components has announced its plans to establish a focused Mil-Aero business segment and with this development has hired Roger Raley to the position of Vice President, Mil-Aero for TTI.
Tom Vanderheyden, TTI Vice President, Americas Sales, said, “In this newly created position, we look forward to Roger playing a key role in leading the strategy to expand TTI’s footprint and business in the Mil-Aero segment.” Vanderheyden added, “By establishing this focused market segment we are able to provide our customers, suppliers and reps with the very best that TTI has to offer in terms of specialized product expertise, market knowledge, and dedicated resources.”
Raley brings 20 years of significant domestic and international experience within the distribution industry in roles of increasing scope and responsibility across various functions to TTI. Most recently he has been with Arrow/AE Petsche as Director, Global Sales, Supplier Marketing and Asset Management.
