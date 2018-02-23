© Samsung Electronics Business | February 23, 2018
Samsung breaks ground on new EUV line in Hwaseong
Construction is scheduled to be completed in the second half of 2019 and the facility will be ready for production in 2020.
The South Korean company says that it has broken ground on a new EUV (extreme ultraviolet) line in Hwaseong, Korea, aiming to maintain its leadership in semiconductor technology. With this new EUV line, Samsung will be able to strengthen its position in the single nanometer process technology by responding to market demand from various applications, including mobile, server, network, and HPC (high performance computing), for which high performance and power efficiency are critical.
The new facility is expected to be completed within the second half of 2019 and start production ramp-up in 2020. The initial investment in this new EUV line is projected to reach USD 6 billion by 2020 and additional investment will be determined depending on market circumstances.
"With the addition of this new EUV line, Hwaseong will become the center of the company's semiconductor cluster spanning Giheung, Hwaseong and Pyeongtaek," said Kinam Kim, President & CEO of Device Solutions at Samsung Electronics. "The line will play a pivotal role as Samsung seeks to maintain a competitive edge as an industry leader in the coming age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution."
Samsung has decided to utilise EUV technology starting with its 7-nanometer (nm) LPP (Low Power Plus) process. This new line will be set up with EUV lithography equipment to overcome nano-level technology limitations. Samsung has continued to invest in EUV R&D to support its global customers for developing next-generation chips based on this leading-edge technology.
The new facility is expected to be completed within the second half of 2019 and start production ramp-up in 2020. The initial investment in this new EUV line is projected to reach USD 6 billion by 2020 and additional investment will be determined depending on market circumstances.
"With the addition of this new EUV line, Hwaseong will become the center of the company's semiconductor cluster spanning Giheung, Hwaseong and Pyeongtaek," said Kinam Kim, President & CEO of Device Solutions at Samsung Electronics. "The line will play a pivotal role as Samsung seeks to maintain a competitive edge as an industry leader in the coming age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution."
Samsung has decided to utilise EUV technology starting with its 7-nanometer (nm) LPP (Low Power Plus) process. This new line will be set up with EUV lithography equipment to overcome nano-level technology limitations. Samsung has continued to invest in EUV R&D to support its global customers for developing next-generation chips based on this leading-edge technology.
Samsung breaks ground on new EUV line in Hwaseong Construction is scheduled to be completed in the second half of 2019 and the facility will be...
Samsung and Qualcomm expand foundry cooperation Samsung Electronics and Qualcomm intend to expand their decade-long foundry...
Broadcom adjusts its offer – remains fully committed to acquire Qualcomm The company didn’t require all that much time to make a decision following Qualcomm’s...
Broadcom is evaluating its options Broadcom is looking at its cards following Qualcomm’s news yesterday where the company...
Garmin acquires Swedish Trigentic Garmin Ltd.has acquired Trigentic AB, a privately-held provider of intelligent products...
Premier Farnell adds 360’000 sqft warehouse in Leeds The technology distributor is invests in a 360,000 square foot warehouse at Muse...
AdvanIDe establishes Presence in Mexico AdvanIDe – Advanced ID Electronics – an independent provider of semiconductors for...
Qualcomm ups its offer for NXP to $127.50 per share The US chipmaker says it’s increasing its price for NXP to USD 127.50 per share, and at...
Seoul Semi wins patent case against Everlight Seoul Semiconductor says has won the patent invalidity litigation action that was filed...
Infineon acquires Danish audio startup Germany's Infineon says that it is acquiring Danish startup, Merus Audio, which creates...
Top 10 semiconductor R&D spenders in 2017 Intel far surpasses others with R&D spending of USD 13.1 billion in 2017 and accounts for...
Skeleton is packing up and leaving for Germany The Estonian Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, is reportedly shutting down in Estonia to move its entire production to Dresden, Germany this summer.
Digi-Key ink deal with supplier of tiny radar sensors Swedish Acconeer's A1 SRD radar sensors are available worldwide through Digi-Key...
Merck opens production fab for liquid crystal window modules Science and technology company, Merck, ended 2017 with the opening of a new...
Avnet plans to expand it logistics capacities in EMEA To support continued growth in the European market for electronic components, Avnet is...
Nanogate acquires stake in Finnish Tactotek Nanogate is opening up the future market for smart surfaces has agreed on...
Panasonic starts production of molded underfill materials Panasonic will launch the mass production of molded underfill semiconductor encapsulation...
CommAgility LTE systems chosen by Lockheed for satcom project Wireless telecom group, CommAgility, has been selected by Lockheed Martin to supply...
Arrow Electronics inks distribution deal with Basler Arrow Electronics and Basler, a German supplier of industrial digital cameras, have signed an...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments