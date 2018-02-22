© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Samsung and Qualcomm expand foundry cooperation

Samsung Electronics and Qualcomm intend to expand their decade-long foundry relationship into EUV (extreme ultra violet) lithography process technology, including the manufacture of future Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G mobile chipsets using Samsung's 7-nanometer (nm) LPP (Low Power Plus) EUV process technology.

Using 7LPP EUV process technology, Snapdragon 5G mobile chipsets will offer a smaller chip footprint, giving OEMs more usable space inside upcoming products to support larger batteries or slimmer designs. Process improvements, combined with a more advanced chip design, are expected to bring significant improvements in battery life.



Last May, Samsung introduced 7LPP EUV, its first semiconductor process technology to use an EUV lithography solution. It is anticipated that EUV lithography deployment will break the barriers of Moore's law scaling, paving the way for single nanometer semiconductor technology generations.



Compared to its 10nm FinFET predecessors, Samsung's 7LPP EUV technology not only reduces the process complexity with less process steps and better yield, but also allows up to a 40% increase in area efficiency with 10% higher performance or up to 35% lower power consumption, Qualcomm states in a press release.



"We are excited to lead the 5G mobile industry together with Samsung," said RK Chunduru, senior vice president, supply chain and procurement, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Using 7nm LPP EUV, our new generation of Snapdragon 5G mobile chipsets will take advantage of the process improvements and advanced chip design to improve the user experience of future devices."



"We are pleased to continue to expand our foundry relationship with Qualcomm Technologies in 5G technologies using our EUV process technology," said Charlie Bae, executive vice president of foundry sales and marketing team at Samsung Electronics. "This collaboration is an important milestone for our foundry business as it signifies confidence in Samsung's leading process technology."