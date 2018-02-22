© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com Components | February 22, 2018
Samsung and Qualcomm expand foundry cooperation
Samsung Electronics and Qualcomm intend to expand their decade-long foundry relationship into EUV (extreme ultra violet) lithography process technology, including the manufacture of future Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G mobile chipsets using Samsung's 7-nanometer (nm) LPP (Low Power Plus) EUV process technology.
Using 7LPP EUV process technology, Snapdragon 5G mobile chipsets will offer a smaller chip footprint, giving OEMs more usable space inside upcoming products to support larger batteries or slimmer designs. Process improvements, combined with a more advanced chip design, are expected to bring significant improvements in battery life.
Last May, Samsung introduced 7LPP EUV, its first semiconductor process technology to use an EUV lithography solution. It is anticipated that EUV lithography deployment will break the barriers of Moore's law scaling, paving the way for single nanometer semiconductor technology generations.
Compared to its 10nm FinFET predecessors, Samsung's 7LPP EUV technology not only reduces the process complexity with less process steps and better yield, but also allows up to a 40% increase in area efficiency with 10% higher performance or up to 35% lower power consumption, Qualcomm states in a press release.
"We are excited to lead the 5G mobile industry together with Samsung," said RK Chunduru, senior vice president, supply chain and procurement, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Using 7nm LPP EUV, our new generation of Snapdragon 5G mobile chipsets will take advantage of the process improvements and advanced chip design to improve the user experience of future devices."
"We are pleased to continue to expand our foundry relationship with Qualcomm Technologies in 5G technologies using our EUV process technology," said Charlie Bae, executive vice president of foundry sales and marketing team at Samsung Electronics. "This collaboration is an important milestone for our foundry business as it signifies confidence in Samsung's leading process technology."
Last May, Samsung introduced 7LPP EUV, its first semiconductor process technology to use an EUV lithography solution. It is anticipated that EUV lithography deployment will break the barriers of Moore's law scaling, paving the way for single nanometer semiconductor technology generations.
Compared to its 10nm FinFET predecessors, Samsung's 7LPP EUV technology not only reduces the process complexity with less process steps and better yield, but also allows up to a 40% increase in area efficiency with 10% higher performance or up to 35% lower power consumption, Qualcomm states in a press release.
"We are excited to lead the 5G mobile industry together with Samsung," said RK Chunduru, senior vice president, supply chain and procurement, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Using 7nm LPP EUV, our new generation of Snapdragon 5G mobile chipsets will take advantage of the process improvements and advanced chip design to improve the user experience of future devices."
"We are pleased to continue to expand our foundry relationship with Qualcomm Technologies in 5G technologies using our EUV process technology," said Charlie Bae, executive vice president of foundry sales and marketing team at Samsung Electronics. "This collaboration is an important milestone for our foundry business as it signifies confidence in Samsung's leading process technology."
Samsung and Qualcomm expand foundry cooperation Samsung Electronics and Qualcomm intend to expand their decade-long foundry...
Broadcom adjusts its offer – remains fully committed to acquire Qualcomm The company didn’t require all that much time to make a decision following Qualcomm’s...
Broadcom is evaluating its options Broadcom is looking at its cards following Qualcomm’s news yesterday where the company...
Garmin acquires Swedish Trigentic Garmin Ltd.has acquired Trigentic AB, a privately-held provider of intelligent products...
Premier Farnell adds 360’000 sqft warehouse in Leeds The technology distributor is invests in a 360,000 square foot warehouse at Muse...
AdvanIDe establishes Presence in Mexico AdvanIDe – Advanced ID Electronics – an independent provider of semiconductors for...
Qualcomm ups its offer for NXP to $127.50 per share The US chipmaker says it’s increasing its price for NXP to USD 127.50 per share, and at...
Seoul Semi wins patent case against Everlight Seoul Semiconductor says has won the patent invalidity litigation action that was filed...
Infineon acquires Danish audio startup Germany's Infineon says that it is acquiring Danish startup, Merus Audio, which creates...
Top 10 semiconductor R&D spenders in 2017 Intel far surpasses others with R&D spending of USD 13.1 billion in 2017 and accounts for...
Skeleton is packing up and leaving for Germany The Estonian Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, is reportedly shutting down in Estonia to move its entire production to Dresden, Germany this summer.
Digi-Key ink deal with supplier of tiny radar sensors Swedish Acconeer's A1 SRD radar sensors are available worldwide through Digi-Key...
Merck opens production fab for liquid crystal window modules Science and technology company, Merck, ended 2017 with the opening of a new...
Avnet plans to expand it logistics capacities in EMEA To support continued growth in the European market for electronic components, Avnet is...
Nanogate acquires stake in Finnish Tactotek Nanogate is opening up the future market for smart surfaces has agreed on...
Panasonic starts production of molded underfill materials Panasonic will launch the mass production of molded underfill semiconductor encapsulation...
CommAgility LTE systems chosen by Lockheed for satcom project Wireless telecom group, CommAgility, has been selected by Lockheed Martin to supply...
Arrow Electronics inks distribution deal with Basler Arrow Electronics and Basler, a German supplier of industrial digital cameras, have signed an...
DPE to sell majority in Elatec DPE Deutsche Private Equity (DPE) and its co-investors reached a definitive agreement...
BSE starts shipping units to top10 semi manufacturer Boston Semi Equipment, a semiconductor test handler manufacturer and provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments