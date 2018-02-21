© Premier Farnell Business | February 21, 2018
Premier Farnell adds 360’000 sqft warehouse in Leeds
The technology distributor is invests in a 360,000 square foot warehouse at Muse Development’s Logicsting Leeds.
The facility, which will be built within the Leeds City Council Enterprise Zone, will stock over 420’000 products. The facility also has the potential for up to one million square feet of distribution capacity as the business continues to respond to market growth opportunities.
“This is a significant investment in a modern, automated warehouse, made possible by the opportunities for growth in the market and the support of our American parent company, Avnet. I am delighted that we are retaining our presence in Leeds,” Graham McBeth, President of Premier Farnell says in a press release.
Nick Wilkins, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Premier Farnell adds; “Premier Farnell has a strong history in the Leeds area and we have great confidence in the Yorkshire workforce. This new warehouse, with great transport links, retains jobs in the region and will allow us to grow to support market demand.”
Construction in early February 2018, and the building is scheduled for completion by the end of the year. The site is expected to be operational by late 2019 / early 2020.
Premier Farnell’s existing warehouse is in Armley, Leeds, with an additional overflow stocking facility located nearby. In the last 12 months Premier Farnell has invested more than GBP 60 million in additional inventory across the globe, instigating a Europe-wide search for a new warehouse facility to support demand. Premier Farnell is now working with Leeds City Council and the Local Planning Authority to agree the future of the existing warehouse building and to develop transport solutions for employees moving to the new site.
