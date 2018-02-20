© merus audio Components | February 20, 2018
Infineon acquires Danish audio startup
Germany's Infineon says that it is acquiring Danish startup, Merus Audio, which creates energy-efficient integrated audio amplifier solutions.
The Copenhagen-based start-up was founded in 2010 by Hans Hasselby-Andersen and Mikkel Hoyerby. The company's solution aims to maximise audio performance and battery playback time for smart home and battery-powered speakers while minimising heat and design space. After the integration of the Danish company, Infineon will be able to offer its customers a comprehensive Class-D Audio amplifier portfolio. The technology complements Infineon’s existing PowIRAudio product line for power levels below ~70 Watt, a press release reads.
“The move strengthens our ability to offer customers fully integrated system solutions for smart speakers”, said Andreas Urschitz, Division President of Power Management & Multimarket at Infineon. “Merus Audio’s innovative audio amplifier technology very well complements Infineon’s existing sensor and audio processing expertise.”
The fast growing segment of battery-powered smart speakers will benefit especially from the patented technology, which combines extended playback time and smaller designs with improved audio performance. Importance of quality of sound increases for smart speaker users, as listening to music becomes more popular with these devices. Being based on the so called cascading converter technology, the Merus Audio solution allows to reduce the total harmonic distortion and noise. According to a report by SAR Insight, by 2022 the smart speaker market is expected to grow annually 55 percent revenue-wise (CAGR 2017-22).
The start-up will be fully integrated into Infineon’s existing audio business and becomes part of the Power Management & Multimarket Division. Both companies agreed not to disclose the financial details of the transaction.
