Business | February 19, 2018
CST receives funding for the HELCATS, atomic clock project
Sivers IMA Holding's subsidiary, CST Global (CST), has received GBP 151'699 from the British government to lead the HELCATS (High-power, phosphorous-based, DFB lasers for cold atom systems) project.
The total project budget is GBP 497'574, with government funding of nearly 80 percent. The project will run from March 2018 to February 2019. The HELCATS project will be managed by Dr. Olek Kowalski, Research Engineer at CST Global, alongside research partner, National Physical Laboratory Ltd. and academic partner, the University of Glasgow.
“We are proud to announce that CST Global is managing an increasing number of important, British government-funded, technology development projects,” commented Anders Storm, CEO of Sivers IMA Holding. “HELCATS aligns with CST Global’s objective to develop cutting-edge products for next-generation telecommunications and sensing systems.
“The HELCATS project will enable miniaturized atomic clock systems using Strontium ions. Atomic clocks are critical in determining position in navigation and defense applications and core to powering next-generation, telecommunications systems. A low-loss, waveguide approach will be used to enable narrow emission linewidths and photonic integration for on-chip manufacturing of separate DFB and ampliﬁer elements. This design will not only help reduce the size, weight and cost of the quantum clock light sources, but also improve reliability and output power. A 10,000-fold improvement in accuracy is expected when compared to current systems.”
“We are proud to announce that CST Global is managing an increasing number of important, British government-funded, technology development projects,” commented Anders Storm, CEO of Sivers IMA Holding. “HELCATS aligns with CST Global’s objective to develop cutting-edge products for next-generation telecommunications and sensing systems.
“The HELCATS project will enable miniaturized atomic clock systems using Strontium ions. Atomic clocks are critical in determining position in navigation and defense applications and core to powering next-generation, telecommunications systems. A low-loss, waveguide approach will be used to enable narrow emission linewidths and photonic integration for on-chip manufacturing of separate DFB and ampliﬁer elements. This design will not only help reduce the size, weight and cost of the quantum clock light sources, but also improve reliability and output power. A 10,000-fold improvement in accuracy is expected when compared to current systems.”
AdvanIDe establishes Presence in Mexico AdvanIDe – Advanced ID Electronics – an independent provider of semiconductors for...
Qualcomm ups its offer for NXP to $127.50 per share The US chipmaker says it’s increasing its price for NXP to USD 127.50 per share, and at...
Seoul Semi wins patent case against Everlight Seoul Semiconductor says has won the patent invalidity litigation action that was filed...
Infineon acquires Danish audio startup Germany's Infineon says that it is acquiring Danish startup, Merus Audio, which creates...
Top 10 semiconductor R&D spenders in 2017 Intel far surpasses others with R&D spending of USD 13.1 billion in 2017 and accounts for...
Skeleton is packing up and leaving for Germany The Estonian Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, is reportedly shutting down in Estonia to move its entire production to Dresden, Germany this summer.
Digi-Key ink deal with supplier of tiny radar sensors Swedish Acconeer's A1 SRD radar sensors are available worldwide through Digi-Key...
Merck opens production fab for liquid crystal window modules Science and technology company, Merck, ended 2017 with the opening of a new...
Avnet plans to expand it logistics capacities in EMEA To support continued growth in the European market for electronic components, Avnet is...
Nanogate acquires stake in Finnish Tactotek Nanogate is opening up the future market for smart surfaces has agreed on...
Panasonic starts production of molded underfill materials Panasonic will launch the mass production of molded underfill semiconductor encapsulation...
CommAgility LTE systems chosen by Lockheed for satcom project Wireless telecom group, CommAgility, has been selected by Lockheed Martin to supply...
Arrow Electronics inks distribution deal with Basler Arrow Electronics and Basler, a German supplier of industrial digital cameras, have signed an...
DPE to sell majority in Elatec DPE Deutsche Private Equity (DPE) and its co-investors reached a definitive agreement...
BSE starts shipping units to top10 semi manufacturer Boston Semi Equipment, a semiconductor test handler manufacturer and provider of...
Aehr Test Systems receives a $2.5 million order Aehr Test Systems, a supplier of semiconductor test and burn-in equipment, says it has received...
Requtech joins forces with QRT Swedish Requtech AB and Qamcom Research & Technology AB (QRT) are joining...
SEKISUI S-Lec BV looking to expand production capacity Japanese, SEKISUI Chemical, has decided to expand its European film production with a new film...
Philips invests in diagnostic imaging R&D centre As part of the company’s commitment to spend USD 600 million in R&D in North America alone, Royal Philips will open a new R&D facility in Cleveland, Ohio, for its Computed Tomography and Advanced Molecular Imaging (CT/AMI)...
Record-breaking sales and new HQ for NewPower Worldwide NewPower Worldwide, an independent distributor of electronic components and...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments