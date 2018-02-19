© Acconeer

Digi-Key ink deal with supplier of tiny radar sensors

Swedish Acconeer's A1 SRD radar sensors are available worldwide through Digi-Key Electronics thanks to a new distribution agreement.

The A1 radar sensor is based on patented technology enabling mm accuracy with very low power consumption. The sensor is based on PCR (Pulsed Coherent Radar) technology providing advantages including high range resolution while only consuming micro watts of power, and offers possibilities for integration into other devices. Attributes include accuracy, low current consumption, motion and gestures, material identification, and easy integration.



"We are very happy to launch our innovative radar sensor with Digi-Key," said Lars Lindell, CEO at Acconeer. "With their global distribution and customer base, Digi-Key can help Acconeer reach out to customers worldwide."