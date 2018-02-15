© nanogate Business | February 15, 2018
Nanogate acquires stake in Finnish Tactotek
Nanogate is opening up the future market for smart surfaces has agreed on extensive cooperation with the Finnish technology startup TactoTek.
Ralf Zastrau, CEO Nanogate SE: “Nanogate would like to help shape the coming revolution in the market for surfaces. The integration of electronic functions into product surfaces, together with multifunctional properties, will allow completely new design and operating concepts for devices of all kinds in the future. The design of interfaces between human and machine will be one of the mega-trends in product development in the coming years. Our most recent acquisition in Austria also means that we already have far-reaching electronics and surfaces know-how from design development through to production of the surfaces and components. In order to accelerate its market entry, Nanogate is also investing in Finnish start-up TactoTek, a leading specialist for Injection Molded Structural Electronics. As part of our cooperation, we can tap faster the billion-dollar market developing in medium term and pool capacities.”
Smart Surfaces Mega-Trend
Interactive buttons transform Smart Surfaces into a new user experience with new designs. Here, electronics and multifunctionality are combined to allow the development of entirely new kinds of operating concepts for devices of all types. Another advantage is that the corresponding components can be designed differently i.e. produced to be more efficient, smaller and more lightweight. New designs for buttons are in demand in particular in the target markets of automotive, aerospace, home appliances and consumer electronics. New solutions in the area of structural electronics and multifunctionality are currently one of the most important drivers in product development, writes Nanogate. Experts estimate that the market volume will increase to around USD 80 billion by 2027.
Nanogate anticipates that initial projects in the area of Integrated Smart Surfaces can already start in the coming months.
Cooperation with TactoTek
Finnish growth company TactoTek, established in 2011, is a specialist for Injection Molded Structural Electronics (3D) and the integration of printed circuits and electronic components in injection molding plastics. Nanogate is acquiring a stake of around 4.5 percent in TactoTek Inc. for a low single-digit million amount and is signing an extensive cooperation agreement.
“TactoTek is a good partner to join in opening up the lucrative market for Smart Surfaces even faster. Both design and development know-how and capacities will be shared as part of the comprehensive collaboration. Nanogate should also be directly involved in setting up production processes for current projects. We are already seeing a high level of interest in solutions for new interactive surfaces that integrate design, function and electronics”, continues Nanogate CEO Zastrau.
“With its integrated expertise in high-performance materials, multifunctional surface enhancement in optical quality and leading plastics technologies, Nanogate is the ideal partner for TactoTek. We are convinced that we can quickly tap into the coming billion-dollar market and implement initial projects in a timely manner,” says Jussi Harvela, CEO TactoTek Inc.
