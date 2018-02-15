Business | February 15, 2018
Qualcomm provides an update on meeting with Broadcom
The US-based chipmaker has issued a statement after members of the company's board and its senior management team met yesterday (14.02.2018) with Broadcom to discuss Broadcom’s proposal to acquire Qualcomm.
Earlier in February, Qualcomm rejected a revised acquisition proposal from Broadcom; this time Broadcom was offering USD 82 per share. However, with the rejection Qualcomm offered to meet with its suitor to talk about the, as the company puts it, "deficiencies in value and certainty".
The parties did meet yesterday, and among the participants from Qualcomm was; Chairman of the Board Paul E. Jacobs, Presiding Director Tom Horton, Chief Executive Officer Steve Mollenkopf, President Cristiano Amon, Chief Financial Officer George Davis, and General Counsel Don Rosenberg.
“We met with representatives of Broadcom for two hours earlier today, and listened carefully to what they had to say. The Qualcomm Board will promptly meet to discuss the meeting and to determine next steps,” the company states in a short update.
The parties did meet yesterday, and among the participants from Qualcomm was; Chairman of the Board Paul E. Jacobs, Presiding Director Tom Horton, Chief Executive Officer Steve Mollenkopf, President Cristiano Amon, Chief Financial Officer George Davis, and General Counsel Don Rosenberg.
“We met with representatives of Broadcom for two hours earlier today, and listened carefully to what they had to say. The Qualcomm Board will promptly meet to discuss the meeting and to determine next steps,” the company states in a short update.
Merck opens production fab for liquid crystal window modules Science and technology company, Merck, ended 2017 with the opening of a new...
Avnet plans to expand it logistics capacities in EMEA To support continued growth in the European market for electronic components, Avnet is...
Nanogate acquires stake in Finnish Tactotek Nanogate is opening up the future market for smart surfaces has agreed on...
Panasonic starts production of molded underfill materials Panasonic will launch the mass production of molded underfill semiconductor encapsulation...
CommAgility LTE systems chosen by Lockheed for satcom project Wireless telecom group, CommAgility, has been selected by Lockheed Martin to supply...
Arrow Electronics inks distribution deal with Basler Arrow Electronics and Basler, a German supplier of industrial digital cameras, have signed an...
DPE to sell majority in Elatec DPE Deutsche Private Equity (DPE) and its co-investors reached a definitive agreement...
BSE starts shipping units to top10 semi manufacturer Boston Semi Equipment, a semiconductor test handler manufacturer and provider of...
Aehr Test Systems receives a $2.5 million order Aehr Test Systems, a supplier of semiconductor test and burn-in equipment, says it has received...
Requtech joins forces with QRT Swedish Requtech AB and Qamcom Research & Technology AB (QRT) are joining...
SEKISUI S-Lec BV looking to expand production capacity Japanese, SEKISUI Chemical, has decided to expand its European film production with a new film...
Philips invests in diagnostic imaging R&D centre As part of the company’s commitment to spend USD 600 million in R&D in North America alone, Royal Philips will open a new R&D facility in Cleveland, Ohio, for its Computed Tomography and Advanced Molecular Imaging (CT/AMI)...
Record-breaking sales and new HQ for NewPower Worldwide NewPower Worldwide, an independent distributor of electronic components and...
OPTIGA Trust X: Powerful protection for the Internet of Things The Internet of Things is changing the world as we know it – in industry and in the home...
ISSI buys the wired connectivity business of Sigma Designs Integrated Silicon Solution, Inc. (ISSI) has entered into a definitive agreement with Sigma...
Osram sees fifth consecutive quarter of growth In the first quarter of fiscal year 2018, Osram continued to grow while increasing capital...
Qualcomm rejects Broadcom's revised offer Qualcomm’s board of directors has unanimously rejected Broadcom’s revised proposal to...
Meyer Burger files patent infringement lawsuit in China The company has has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Wuxi Shangji...
Pen sized ultra portable oscilloscope saves time and frustration The last decade saw a big change in the way electronics engineers work, and for sure...
Swedish start-up enables full-scale implementation of Graphene A breakthrough at Uppsala University claims to have solved the implementation issues of...
Seoul Semi files 3rd infringement litigation against Mouser Seoul Semiconductor says that on February 2, 2018, the company filed a paten infringement lawsuit with the Court of Milan, Italy, against Mouser Electronics, as well as its Italian subsidiary – for the sale of certain Everlight LED products.
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments