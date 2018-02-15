Qualcomm provides an update on meeting with Broadcom

The US-based chipmaker has issued a statement after members of the company's board and its senior management team met yesterday (14.02.2018) with Broadcom to discuss Broadcom’s proposal to acquire Qualcomm.

Earlier in February, Qualcomm rejected a revised acquisition proposal from Broadcom; this time Broadcom was offering USD 82 per share. However, with the rejection Qualcomm offered to meet with its suitor to talk about the, as the company puts it, "deficiencies in value and certainty".



The parties did meet yesterday, and among the participants from Qualcomm was; Chairman of the Board Paul E. Jacobs, Presiding Director Tom Horton, Chief Executive Officer Steve Mollenkopf, President Cristiano Amon, Chief Financial Officer George Davis, and General Counsel Don Rosenberg.



“We met with representatives of Broadcom for two hours earlier today, and listened carefully to what they had to say. The Qualcomm Board will promptly meet to discuss the meeting and to determine next steps,” the company states in a short update.