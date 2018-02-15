© panasonic Business | February 15, 2018
Panasonic starts production of molded underfill materials
Panasonic will launch the mass production of molded underfill semiconductor encapsulation materials in Shanghai, China in response to the increased production of semiconductor packages in the region.
Along with the increasing domestic demand and growing exports, Chinese electronics manufacturers are increasing production of smartphones and other portable electronic devices. As a result, outsourced semiconductor assembly, test contractors(OSATs) and other semiconductor manufacturers are boosting their production volumes. The higher performance and increased functionality of new smartphones is driving high-density semiconductor packaging technology development. As a result,, demand for MUF materials is growing. And in order to grab as much of this pie as possible, Panasonic will launch the production of MUF materials at PIDMSH in March 2018.
MUF materials are designed to encapsulate and protect the Flip chip semiconductor die and the electrical connections between the die and the semiconductor package circuit board. MUF materials encapsulate the entire semiconductor package without the need for a subsequent underfilling process.
In addition to the production site in China, Panasonic produces MUF materials in Yokkaichi-city, Mie Prefecture in Japan.
MUF materials are designed to encapsulate and protect the Flip chip semiconductor die and the electrical connections between the die and the semiconductor package circuit board. MUF materials encapsulate the entire semiconductor package without the need for a subsequent underfilling process.
In addition to the production site in China, Panasonic produces MUF materials in Yokkaichi-city, Mie Prefecture in Japan.
Merck opens production fab for liquid crystal window modules Science and technology company, Merck, ended 2017 with the opening of a new...
Avnet plans to expand it logistics capacities in EMEA To support continued growth in the European market for electronic components, Avnet is...
Nanogate acquires stake in Finnish Tactotek Nanogate is opening up the future market for smart surfaces has agreed on...
Panasonic starts production of molded underfill materials Panasonic will launch the mass production of molded underfill semiconductor encapsulation...
CommAgility LTE systems chosen by Lockheed for satcom project Wireless telecom group, CommAgility, has been selected by Lockheed Martin to supply...
Arrow Electronics inks distribution deal with Basler Arrow Electronics and Basler, a German supplier of industrial digital cameras, have signed an...
DPE to sell majority in Elatec DPE Deutsche Private Equity (DPE) and its co-investors reached a definitive agreement...
BSE starts shipping units to top10 semi manufacturer Boston Semi Equipment, a semiconductor test handler manufacturer and provider of...
Aehr Test Systems receives a $2.5 million order Aehr Test Systems, a supplier of semiconductor test and burn-in equipment, says it has received...
Requtech joins forces with QRT Swedish Requtech AB and Qamcom Research & Technology AB (QRT) are joining...
SEKISUI S-Lec BV looking to expand production capacity Japanese, SEKISUI Chemical, has decided to expand its European film production with a new film...
Philips invests in diagnostic imaging R&D centre As part of the company’s commitment to spend USD 600 million in R&D in North America alone, Royal Philips will open a new R&D facility in Cleveland, Ohio, for its Computed Tomography and Advanced Molecular Imaging (CT/AMI)...
Record-breaking sales and new HQ for NewPower Worldwide NewPower Worldwide, an independent distributor of electronic components and...
OPTIGA Trust X: Powerful protection for the Internet of Things The Internet of Things is changing the world as we know it – in industry and in the home...
ISSI buys the wired connectivity business of Sigma Designs Integrated Silicon Solution, Inc. (ISSI) has entered into a definitive agreement with Sigma...
Osram sees fifth consecutive quarter of growth In the first quarter of fiscal year 2018, Osram continued to grow while increasing capital...
Qualcomm rejects Broadcom's revised offer Qualcomm’s board of directors has unanimously rejected Broadcom’s revised proposal to...
Meyer Burger files patent infringement lawsuit in China The company has has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Wuxi Shangji...
Pen sized ultra portable oscilloscope saves time and frustration The last decade saw a big change in the way electronics engineers work, and for sure...
Swedish start-up enables full-scale implementation of Graphene A breakthrough at Uppsala University claims to have solved the implementation issues of...
Seoul Semi files 3rd infringement litigation against Mouser Seoul Semiconductor says that on February 2, 2018, the company filed a paten infringement lawsuit with the Court of Milan, Italy, against Mouser Electronics, as well as its Italian subsidiary – for the sale of certain Everlight LED products.
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments