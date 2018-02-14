© vladek dreamstime.com Business | February 14, 2018
CommAgility LTE systems chosen by Lockheed for satcom project
Wireless telecom group, CommAgility, has been selected by Lockheed Martin to supply integrated software and hardware for a satellite communications (satcom) project.
CommAgility is supplying a customised version of its SmallCellPHY software, which is a complete LTE physical layer for small cells, compliant with 3GPP Release 10. The LTE software will run on CommAgility’s AMC-D24A4-RFx processing/RF module, and the company is also supplying its AMC-4C6678-SRIO module for the project.
Joseph Baldasano, LM Fellow and Satcom Project Chief Engineer at Lockheed Martin, said: “CommAgility has been able to deliver a valuable combination of LTE expertise and support, together with excellent hardware and software products, that makes them a key component of our satcom project.”
“CommAgility has deep LTE expertise coupled with a wide range of LTE software IP, and is the ideal provider for customers who wish to take the LTE standard in new and innovative application areas such as satellite communications or other specialized networks. We are honored to be working with Lockheed Martin in this important project,” said Edward Young, Vice President and General Manager at CommAgility.
The AMC-D24A4-RFx is a processing module based on Texas Instruments’ TCI6638 KeyStone II DSP/ARM System on Chip (SoC). The module also includes two Texas Instruments TMS320C6678 SoC DSPs, a Xilinx Kintex-7 FPGA, and up to four integrated, flexible, wideband RF transceiver channels.
