© philips Business | February 12, 2018
Philips invests in diagnostic imaging R&D centre
As part of the company’s commitment to spend USD 600 million in R&D in North America alone, Royal Philips will open a new R&D facility in Cleveland, Ohio, for its Computed Tomography and Advanced Molecular Imaging (CT/AMI) businesses.
The company will also invest to enhance its Cleveland facility to "optimise its learning environment for the thousands of Philips field service engineers and for customers from across the globe, to meet the growing demand for technical and clinical training", a press release states.
In conjunction with the decision to focus more on innovation and customer services, the Cleveland diagnostic imaging manufacturing operations will fully cease in the second half of 2018. It contributes less than 3 percent to the total global diagnostic imaging sales volume, an explanation reads.
“Philips is well underway to step up the long-term success of its diagnostic imaging businesses,” said Rob Cascella, Chief Business Leader of the Diagnosis and Treatment businesses at Royal Philips. “With these investments, we will accelerate innovation in advanced diagnostic imaging at our Cleveland center of excellence and further enhance our customer services.”
