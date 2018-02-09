© osram Business | February 09, 2018
Osram sees fifth consecutive quarter of growth
In the first quarter of fiscal year 2018, Osram continued to grow while increasing capital expenditure. Demand for particularly opto semiconductors, remained strong.
We had a solid first quarter. Despite the significant headwind from currency effects, we managed to generate further growth while maintaining high margins. From the current perspective, we expect to gain momentum in the second half of the fiscal year," said Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
"The strong and sustained level of demand for our products shows that our expansion of capacity and investment in new technologies was absolutely the right decision because it is enabling us to improve opportunities for long-term growth," Berlien continued.
At EUR 1.03 billion, the group's revenue on a comparable basis was up by 5% relative to the prior-year quarter. EBITDA adjusted for special items amounted to EUR 172 million, which was nearly the same level as a year earlier. The adjusted EBITDA-margin reached 16.7%.
In November last year Osram opened its new plant in Kulim, Malaysia, in order to meet the high demand for LEDs, particularly those used in general lighting. Production ramp-up is going according to plan. It is expected that additional capacity of this Phase 1 investment will be realised by the end of the fiscal year.
In fiscal year 2018, the company says it will continue to build on its foundations for the future. Osram budgets a revenue increase of between 5.5% and 7.5%. The EBITDA adjusted for special items is likely to be around EUR 700 million and will be influenced by factors such as currency effects, ramp-up costs for Kulim and increased capital expenditure on research and development, which adds up to a three digit million Euro amount.
"The strong and sustained level of demand for our products shows that our expansion of capacity and investment in new technologies was absolutely the right decision because it is enabling us to improve opportunities for long-term growth," Berlien continued.
At EUR 1.03 billion, the group's revenue on a comparable basis was up by 5% relative to the prior-year quarter. EBITDA adjusted for special items amounted to EUR 172 million, which was nearly the same level as a year earlier. The adjusted EBITDA-margin reached 16.7%.
In November last year Osram opened its new plant in Kulim, Malaysia, in order to meet the high demand for LEDs, particularly those used in general lighting. Production ramp-up is going according to plan. It is expected that additional capacity of this Phase 1 investment will be realised by the end of the fiscal year.
In fiscal year 2018, the company says it will continue to build on its foundations for the future. Osram budgets a revenue increase of between 5.5% and 7.5%. The EBITDA adjusted for special items is likely to be around EUR 700 million and will be influenced by factors such as currency effects, ramp-up costs for Kulim and increased capital expenditure on research and development, which adds up to a three digit million Euro amount.
ISSI buys the wired connectivity business of Sigma Designs Integrated Silicon Solution, Inc. (ISSI) has entered into a definitive agreement with Sigma...
Osram sees fifth consecutive quarter of growth In the first quarter of fiscal year 2018, Osram continued to grow while increasing capital...
Qualcomm rejects Broadcom's revised offer Qualcomm’s board of directors has unanimously rejected Broadcom’s revised proposal to...
Meyer Burger files patent infringement lawsuit in China The company has has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Wuxi Shangji...
Pen sized ultra portable oscilloscope saves time and frustration The last decade saw a big change in the way electronics engineers work, and for sure...
Swedish start-up enables full-scale implementation of Graphene A breakthrough at Uppsala University claims to have solved the implementation issues of...
Seoul Semi files 3rd infringement litigation against Mouser Seoul Semiconductor says that on February 2, 2018, the company filed a paten infringement lawsuit with the Court of Milan, Italy, against Mouser Electronics, as well as its Italian subsidiary – for the sale of certain Everlight LED products.
AEM Holdings expands into MEMS testing – acquires Afore Singaporean AEM Holdings is acquiring Afore Oy, a Micro-Electro-Mechanical...
AVX completes acquisition of antenna company Ethertronics AVX Corporation has completed its purchase of Ethertronics, a manufacturer of passive and...
Melexis plans major European expansion Microelectronics engineering company, Melexis, says it plans to further increase its European footprint with a five-year plan to expand in Sofia, Bulgaria and Corbeil-Essonnes, France.
Novaled invests in material development capacities The year 2018 will be a milestone for Novaled in the company's history, because the...
AGC invests to increase supply system for EUVL mask blanks AGC Asahi Glass (AGC), a manufacturer of glass, chemicals and high-tech...
Ultra and Sparton extend long-stop date on missing HSR approval Ultra previously announced its intention to merge with Sparton on July 7, 2017 subject, inter...
Premier Farnell and IDT sign new global franchise agreement Premier Farnell and Integrated Device Technology (IDT) signed a partnership agreement for the...
YAMAHA launches ALF Auto-Loading Feeder Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA announces the launch of ALF, the auto-loading feeder that...
A new chip company sees the light of day Following almost 30 years with Intel, most recently as president for the chip giant, Renee James...
Broadcom ups its offer for Qualcomm US chipmaker, Qualcomm, confirms that it has received a revised – non-binding – proposal...
100 million MAPPS produced at Continental Dortmund Developed in 1995/96, Continental’s magnetic passive position sensor has been...
Japanese AKM acquires Swedish sensing technology provider Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corp. (AKM) has signed an agreement to acquire the shares of...
Kemet forms Chinese manufacturing JV Kemet Corporation says that the company is forming a joint venture for the manufacture of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments