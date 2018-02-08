Components | February 08, 2018
Skeleton and Sumitomo Europe ink distribution deal
Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a distribution agreement with Sumitomo Corporation Europe to supply energy storage solutions for the rapidly growing hybrid electric and electric vehicle industry.
Ultracapacitors – which are high power energy storage devices – fill a vital gap in hybridisation and electrification efforts in the automotive sector. With high power density, a recharge time of 2-3 seconds and over one million life cycles, ultracapacitors can not only reduce CO2 emissions but also increase performance and be cost-effective for manufacturers, a press release from Skeleton reads.
In electric vehicles, graphene-based ultracapacitors can be used in tandem with lithium-ion batteries, doubling the battery lifetime and downsizing the cell receiving the peak power from ultracapacitors and the long-term energy from the batteries.
“We are excited to announce the agreement with Sumitomo Corporation Europe, it was a natural fit from the start. Sumitomo´s world-class distribution network and technical expertise in electrification enable us to expand our footprint in the automotive sector and tap into the company’s relationships with key players in the transportation industry,” Taavi Madiberk, CEO of Skeleton Technologies said in the press release.
“Ultracapacitors play an important role for high power applications in the transportation sector. Skeleton’s revolutionary technology has the potential to drive this industry forward and ensure that both manufacturers and customers alike, can reap the benefits of a hybrid approach to battery technology. We are looking forward to working with Skeleton Technologies and supporting them in growing the business,” Hidenori Eto, GM of Warsaw office of Sumitomo Corporation Europe, adds.
The companies entered into this agreement in December 2017.
Comments