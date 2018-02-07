© Melexis Business | February 07, 2018
Melexis plans major European expansion
Microelectronics engineering company, Melexis, says it plans to further increase its European footprint with a five-year plan to expand in Sofia, Bulgaria and Corbeil-Essonnes, France.
The company has been present in Sofia since 2000 and is planning to double the manufacturing space as well as significantly extending the R&D and warehousing facilities, adding a further 15'000 square metre to the its currant 7'500 square metre facility. In order to facilitate this, Melexis plans to invest a total of around EUR 75 million over 5 years, with EUR 17 million to be invested this year. This will also result in the need to increase headcount and the workforce is expected to grow from 425 to around 575 employees by the end of 2018, with a further 160 people expected by the end of 2022.
In parallel, Melexis is also investing in a brand new wafer-probing site in Corbeil-Essonnes, France. This site will form a vital part of Melexis’ supply chain and will be based around the other Melexis wafer-probing facilities, ensuring consistency across all facilities. Melexis is projecting a EUR 60 million investment in production equipment over 5 years, and some 30 positions will be recruited for in the first instance. The site will begin operations during Q2 of this year.
Veerle Lozie, VP Operations for Melexis commented: “After the recent expansion of the Ieper site last year, we are excited to be expanding in two other European locations to help us meet our global growth plans in terms of R&D, logistics and manufacturing capacity for the medium-term future. Not only will these investments bring additional resource and capacity, but also they will ensure that we have a tightly coupled and consistent supply chain to serve our customers. Customers are recognizing the value of our inspired engineering. As a result, we are experiencing significant demand for our products which will continue to grow over the next few years.”
In parallel, Melexis is also investing in a brand new wafer-probing site in Corbeil-Essonnes, France. This site will form a vital part of Melexis’ supply chain and will be based around the other Melexis wafer-probing facilities, ensuring consistency across all facilities. Melexis is projecting a EUR 60 million investment in production equipment over 5 years, and some 30 positions will be recruited for in the first instance. The site will begin operations during Q2 of this year.
Veerle Lozie, VP Operations for Melexis commented: “After the recent expansion of the Ieper site last year, we are excited to be expanding in two other European locations to help us meet our global growth plans in terms of R&D, logistics and manufacturing capacity for the medium-term future. Not only will these investments bring additional resource and capacity, but also they will ensure that we have a tightly coupled and consistent supply chain to serve our customers. Customers are recognizing the value of our inspired engineering. As a result, we are experiencing significant demand for our products which will continue to grow over the next few years.”
Melexis plans major European expansion Microelectronics engineering company, Melexis, says it plans to further increase its European footprint with a five-year plan to expand in Sofia, Bulgaria and Corbeil-Essonnes, France.
Novaled invests in material development capacities The year 2018 will be a milestone for Novaled in the company's history, because the...
AGC invests to increase supply system for EUVL mask blanks AGC Asahi Glass (AGC), a manufacturer of glass, chemicals and high-tech...
Ultra and Sparton extend long-stop date on missing HSR approval Ultra previously announced its intention to merge with Sparton on July 7, 2017 subject, inter...
Premier Farnell and IDT sign new global franchise agreement Premier Farnell and Integrated Device Technology (IDT) signed a partnership agreement for the...
YAMAHA launches ALF Auto-Loading Feeder Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA announces the launch of ALF, the auto-loading feeder that...
A new chip company sees the light of day Following almost 30 years with Intel, most recently as president for the chip giant, Renee James...
Broadcom ups its offer for Qualcomm US chipmaker, Qualcomm, confirms that it has received a revised – non-binding – proposal...
100 million MAPPS produced at Continental Dortmund Developed in 1995/96, Continental’s magnetic passive position sensor has been...
Japanese AKM acquires Swedish sensing technology provider Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corp. (AKM) has signed an agreement to acquire the shares of...
Kemet forms Chinese manufacturing JV Kemet Corporation says that the company is forming a joint venture for the manufacture of...
Infineon: ’profitability better than expected’ The company’s earnings and margin were better than forecasted, despite the...
Qualcomm expands cross-license agreement with Samsung Qualcomm has expanded its global patent cross-license agreement with Samsung...
RoodMicrotec secures additional funding for further growth Dutch semiconductor and microchip supplier, RoodMicrotec, has secured...
Heilind Electronics partners with OTTO Heilind Electronics, a distributor of electronic components, is now an authorised distributor for...
DC/DC converters provide up to 9W in a SIP-8 package PEAK electronics, a leading supplier of DC/DC converters, AC/DC converters and LED...
On Semi partners with Audi The two companies will collaborate to drive electronics innovation and quality in...
Seoul Semi hits $1.04 billion record revenues in 2017 LED designer and manufacturer, Seoul Semiconductor, recoded consolidated revenues of USD...
Renesas Electronics expands RX130 MCU lineup Renesas Electronics, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today...
Fingerprint misses the mark – layoffs awaits Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards AB, predicts its fourth quarter 2017 earning to...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments