© Continental Components | February 02, 2018
100 million MAPPS produced at Continental Dortmund
Developed in 1995/96, Continental’s magnetic passive position sensor has been produced in Dortmund since 2001. It is used to gage the fill level in the vehicle tank, and is currently the only system of this type that offers a leakproof seal and is thus absolutely corrosion-proof.
Its corrosion protection consists of special alloys, each of which has been adapted to the regional fuels and their proportion of sulfur, ethanol or methanol. And now, the company's Dortmund site has celebrated an impressive anniversary: the production of the 100 millionth MAPPS.
“Thanks to its high reliability, the MAPPS continues to impress new customers who have used other systems in the past,” says Dr. Markus Distelhoff, Head of the Continental Fuel & Exhaust Management business unit, which is headquartered in Dortmund. “As a result, almost all premium manufacturers have now switched over to Continental’s sensor system. Robust products form the basis of our commercial success, even in the era of digitalization and electrification. The MAPPS is the best example of this. It is Continental’s unique selling proposition and has made a major contribution to allowing our company to assume a leading position on the market of fuel delivery modules.”
Production of the high-tech sensor is a sensitive, challenging process and still takes place exclusively in Dortmund. Due to the ever-increasing demand, a second production line was set up here years ago. And it is set to be joined shortly by a third one.
“The third production line has already been installed and is currently undergoing tests,” says Sibylle Büttner, Continental location manager in Dortmund. “The MAPPS is a very important product for our location. We are expecting demand to continue rising and to reach a figure of over 15 million units per year in the coming years.” About eight million euros have been invested for the expansion of the MAPPS production in Dortmund the last three years.
The production and development location in Dortmund Arminiusstrasse is also Continental’s center of excellence for fuel delivery modules. From here, the Fuel & Exhaust Management business unit supports its global locations. It develops new manufacturing technologies, runs trials on production facilities and testing equipment, trains and instructs employees from the international production network and provides on-site assistance at plants starting up new production lines.
“Thanks to its high reliability, the MAPPS continues to impress new customers who have used other systems in the past,” says Dr. Markus Distelhoff, Head of the Continental Fuel & Exhaust Management business unit, which is headquartered in Dortmund. “As a result, almost all premium manufacturers have now switched over to Continental’s sensor system. Robust products form the basis of our commercial success, even in the era of digitalization and electrification. The MAPPS is the best example of this. It is Continental’s unique selling proposition and has made a major contribution to allowing our company to assume a leading position on the market of fuel delivery modules.”
Production of the high-tech sensor is a sensitive, challenging process and still takes place exclusively in Dortmund. Due to the ever-increasing demand, a second production line was set up here years ago. And it is set to be joined shortly by a third one.
“The third production line has already been installed and is currently undergoing tests,” says Sibylle Büttner, Continental location manager in Dortmund. “The MAPPS is a very important product for our location. We are expecting demand to continue rising and to reach a figure of over 15 million units per year in the coming years.” About eight million euros have been invested for the expansion of the MAPPS production in Dortmund the last three years.
The production and development location in Dortmund Arminiusstrasse is also Continental’s center of excellence for fuel delivery modules. From here, the Fuel & Exhaust Management business unit supports its global locations. It develops new manufacturing technologies, runs trials on production facilities and testing equipment, trains and instructs employees from the international production network and provides on-site assistance at plants starting up new production lines.
100 million MAPPS produced at Continental Dortmund Developed in 1995/96, Continental’s magnetic passive position sensor has been...
Japanese AKM acquires Swedish sensing technology provider Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corp. (AKM) has signed an agreement to acquire the shares of...
Kemet forms Chinese manufacturing JV Kemet Corporation says that the company is forming a joint venture for the manufacture of...
Infineon: ’profitability better than expected’ The company’s earnings and margin were better than forecasted, despite the...
Qualcomm expands cross-license agreement with Samsung Qualcomm has expanded its global patent cross-license agreement with Samsung...
RoodMicrotec secures additional funding for further growth Dutch semiconductor and microchip supplier, RoodMicrotec, has secured...
Heilind Electronics partners with OTTO Heilind Electronics, a distributor of electronic components, is now an authorised distributor for...
DC/DC converters provide up to 9W in a SIP-8 package PEAK electronics, a leading supplier of DC/DC converters, AC/DC converters and LED...
On Semi partners with Audi The two companies will collaborate to drive electronics innovation and quality in...
Seoul Semi hits $1.04 billion record revenues in 2017 LED designer and manufacturer, Seoul Semiconductor, recoded consolidated revenues of USD...
Renesas Electronics expands RX130 MCU lineup Renesas Electronics, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today...
Fingerprint misses the mark – layoffs awaits Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards AB, predicts its fourth quarter 2017 earning to...
Qualcomm signs MoU with four major Asian companies Lenovo, OPPO, vivo and Xiaomi each sign a memorandum of understanding with Qualcomm...
Hyperspectral imaging acquisition in less than one second Imec, the world-leading research and innovation hub in nanoelectronics and digital...
Astute inks distribution agreement with Plessey Semiconductors Astute Electronics has been designated as an authorised distributor for Plessey...
TSMC prepares advanced 5nm process production TSMC breaks ground on its Fab 18, Phase 1 facility at the Southern Taiwan Science Park...
Smiths delivers scanners for Moscow's Sheremetyevo Smiths Detection will supply a full range of security scanners for the new passenger Terminal B and Cargo Complex LLC (‘Moscow Cargo’) at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport.
Alliance Memory expands lineup of DDR3 and DDR3L SDRAMs Alliance Memory today announced that it has expanded the industry's widest offering of...
Scania invests EUR 10M in Northvolt's research efforts Scania and Northvolt plan to develop and commercialise battery cell technology for heavy...
Advantech opens new European Service Center The Advantech European Service Center (AESC) will double the size of its warehouse...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments