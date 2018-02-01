© firaxissmooke dreamstime.com Business | February 01, 2018
RoodMicrotec secures additional funding for further growth
Dutch semiconductor and microchip supplier, RoodMicrotec, has secured additional funds totalling EUR 500,000 from an investor in the Netherlands.
Mr Lindenbergh, owner at Blikkenburg B.V., has decided to increase his investment in RoodMicrotec to enable the company to speed up the transition into new business areas.
Through Blikkenburg BV, Mr Lindenbergh is funding RoodMicrotec with EUR 500,000. This investment comes at a time of substantial growth for the company and will allow RoodMicrotec to invest into new equipment that will enable them to accelerate their growth plan.
“I’ve been watching RoodMicrotec’s development since many years and decided to invest in mid‐2017. I was encouraged by the good work of the new management and the supervisory board. Their strategy is providing a strong basis for the future. I’m pleased to be able to contribute to the future growth by enabling RoodMicrotec to invest in new machinery for future applications”, says Dirk Lindenbergh.
“I’m extremely pleased that we could attract such a high ranking investor in the Netherlands. This will help us to buy new equipment. It’s exciting to have the opportunity to finance these types of investments with our own generated cash together with this new funding. RoodMicrotec will now have the capability to strengthen its position in the upcoming automotive, industrial and healthcare market demands, “says Martin Sallenhag, CEO of RoodMicrotec.
