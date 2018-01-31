© balint radu dreamstime.com

DC/DC converters provide up to 9W in a SIP-8 package

PEAK electronics, a leading supplier of DC/DC converters, AC/DC converters and LED drivers, now also offers its proven PMBW and PMB DC/DC converter series with up to 9W of output power.

This is a product release announcement by PEAK electronics GmbH. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

So far, the components were available with 1W, 2W, 3W and 6W. In addition, both series of converters are now available in SIP-8 packages, meaning a space saving of almost 50 percent compared to the DIP-24 packages offered so far.



The PMBW converter series features a wide 4:1 input range; the PMB converter series offers a 2:1 input range. Both product families have a regulated output.



The converters are supplied as standard with 1,600V isolation in a metal case. The modules do not need a minimum load, are continuous short-circuit protected and are equipped with a Remote ON/OFF pin. With an efficiency of 89 percent, only a small power loss occurs. The operating temperature range is between -40°C and +85°C.