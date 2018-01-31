© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com Components | January 31, 2018
Heilind Electronics partners with OTTO
Heilind Electronics, a distributor of electronic components, is now an authorised distributor for OTTO – a designer and manufacturer of precision control switches.
Heilind will be offering the manufacturer’s products worldwide, with a product portfolio that will include rugged electromechanical switches, commercial and military control grips, Hall effect technology, joysticks, value-add assemblies and other operator controls for demanding environments.
The new product line will include both commercial and MIL-SPEC items for a multitude of industries, including aviation, aerospace, military ground support, marine and heavy equipment.
“We are proud to add OTTO Controls to our list of manufacturers,” said David Goforth, North American Director of Supplier Relations, Heilind Electronics. “In addition to being recognized globally for its superior electromechanical products, OTTO has the expertise and in-house technology to fill a broad and diverse range of customer requirements.”
The new product line will include both commercial and MIL-SPEC items for a multitude of industries, including aviation, aerospace, military ground support, marine and heavy equipment.
“We are proud to add OTTO Controls to our list of manufacturers,” said David Goforth, North American Director of Supplier Relations, Heilind Electronics. “In addition to being recognized globally for its superior electromechanical products, OTTO has the expertise and in-house technology to fill a broad and diverse range of customer requirements.”
Qualcomm expands cross-license agreement with Samsung Qualcomm has expanded its global patent cross-license agreement with Samsung...
RoodMicrotec secures additional funding for further growth Dutch semiconductor and microchip supplier, RoodMicrotec, has secured...
Heilind Electronics partners with OTTO Heilind Electronics, a distributor of electronic components, is now an authorised distributor for...
DC/DC converters provide up to 9W in a SIP-8 package PEAK electronics, a leading supplier of DC/DC converters, AC/DC converters and LED...
On Semi partners with Audi The two companies will collaborate to drive electronics innovation and quality in...
Seoul Semi hits $1.04 billion record revenues in 2017 LED designer and manufacturer, Seoul Semiconductor, recoded consolidated revenues of USD...
Renesas Electronics expands RX130 MCU lineup Renesas Electronics, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today...
Fingerprint misses the mark – layoffs awaits Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards AB, predicts its fourth quarter 2017 earning to...
Qualcomm signs MoU with four major Asian companies Lenovo, OPPO, vivo and Xiaomi each sign a memorandum of understanding with Qualcomm...
Hyperspectral imaging acquisition in less than one second Imec, the world-leading research and innovation hub in nanoelectronics and digital...
Astute inks distribution agreement with Plessey Semiconductors Astute Electronics has been designated as an authorised distributor for Plessey...
TSMC prepares advanced 5nm process production TSMC breaks ground on its Fab 18, Phase 1 facility at the Southern Taiwan Science Park...
Smiths delivers scanners for Moscow's Sheremetyevo Smiths Detection will supply a full range of security scanners for the new passenger Terminal B and Cargo Complex LLC (‘Moscow Cargo’) at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport.
Alliance Memory expands lineup of DDR3 and DDR3L SDRAMs Alliance Memory today announced that it has expanded the industry's widest offering of...
Scania invests EUR 10M in Northvolt's research efforts Scania and Northvolt plan to develop and commercialise battery cell technology for heavy...
Advantech opens new European Service Center The Advantech European Service Center (AESC) will double the size of its warehouse...
Qualcomm: 'Just to be clear. We're appealing.' Qualcomm confirmed it has received a decision from the European Commission (EC)...
HERE acquires indoor maps provider Micello HERE Technologies has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Micello, a privately held software...
STMicro and USound deliver first advanced MEMS silicon... STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum...
Fusion signs off on successful business year Fusion Worldwide surpassed its 2017 goals across the board, generating over USD 525 million...
ASML signs Roger Dassen as new CFO ASML Holding appoints Roger Dassen as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments