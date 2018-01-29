© melpomenem dreamstime.com Business | January 29, 2018
Fingerprint misses the mark – layoffs awaits
Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards AB, predicts its fourth quarter 2017 earning to be lower than market expectations, and estimates revenues to decline 62% compared to the same quarter last year.
The company expects its revenues for the last quarter of 2017 to amount to SEK 615.3 million (EUR 62.9 million), a significant drop from SEK 1,618.7 million (EUR 164.62 million). Fingerprints estimates that the operating profit (EBIT) declines to SEK -40.6 million (EUR -4.15 million), compared to SEK 520.0 million (EUR 53.1 million) during the same quarter the previous year.
The company states that revenues have been impacted by a weak market development and a continued negative price development in capacitive sensors. Fingerprint estimates that the Chinese smartphone market has weakened further during the quarter and predicts that the company’s revenues will remain weak during the first quarter of 2018.
During the company’s third quarter 2017, Fingerprint stated that it had implemented a number of initiatives to restore growth and improve profitability. To structurally improve profitability Fingerprints has initiated a cost reduction program and as part of this about 185 positions are made redundant. The company is reducing external costs, mostly consultants, but also costs related to own employees.
The aggregated initiatives are estimated to result in cost savings of some SEK 360 million during 2018. Restructuring costs are currently estimated to SEK 40 million and will mainly be reported during the first half of 2018.
The company states that revenues have been impacted by a weak market development and a continued negative price development in capacitive sensors. Fingerprint estimates that the Chinese smartphone market has weakened further during the quarter and predicts that the company’s revenues will remain weak during the first quarter of 2018.
During the company’s third quarter 2017, Fingerprint stated that it had implemented a number of initiatives to restore growth and improve profitability. To structurally improve profitability Fingerprints has initiated a cost reduction program and as part of this about 185 positions are made redundant. The company is reducing external costs, mostly consultants, but also costs related to own employees.
The aggregated initiatives are estimated to result in cost savings of some SEK 360 million during 2018. Restructuring costs are currently estimated to SEK 40 million and will mainly be reported during the first half of 2018.
Fingerprint misses the mark – layoffs awaits Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards AB, predicts its fourth quarter 2017 earning to...
Qualcomm signs MoU with four major Asian companies Lenovo, OPPO, vivo and Xiaomi each sign a memorandum of understanding with Qualcomm...
Hyperspectral imaging acquisition in less than one second Imec, the world-leading research and innovation hub in nanoelectronics and digital...
Astute inks distribution agreement with Plessey Semiconductors Astute Electronics has been designated as an authorised distributor for Plessey...
TSMC prepares advanced 5nm process production TSMC breaks ground on its Fab 18, Phase 1 facility at the Southern Taiwan Science Park...
Smiths delivers scanners for Moscow's Sheremetyevo Smiths Detection will supply a full range of security scanners for the new passenger Terminal B and Cargo Complex LLC (‘Moscow Cargo’) at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport.
Alliance Memory expands lineup of DDR3 and DDR3L SDRAMs Alliance Memory today announced that it has expanded the industry's widest offering of...
Scania invests EUR 10M in Northvolt's research efforts Scania and Northvolt plan to develop and commercialise battery cell technology for heavy...
Advantech opens new European Service Center The Advantech European Service Center (AESC) will double the size of its warehouse...
Qualcomm: 'Just to be clear. We're appealing.' Qualcomm confirmed it has received a decision from the European Commission (EC)...
HERE acquires indoor maps provider Micello HERE Technologies has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Micello, a privately held software...
STMicro and USound deliver first advanced MEMS silicon... STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum...
Fusion signs off on successful business year Fusion Worldwide surpassed its 2017 goals across the board, generating over USD 525 million...
ASML signs Roger Dassen as new CFO ASML Holding appoints Roger Dassen as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial...
Rolls-Royce reviews Commercial Marine operation Rolls-Royce aims to further 'simplify its business, including the evaluation of strategic...
EU issues EUR 997 million ticket to Qualcomm The European Commission has fined Qualcomm EUR 997 million for abusing its market dominance in LTE baseband chipsets.
Mike Rayfield and David Wang join AMD AMD has appointed Mike Rayfield as senior vice president and general manager of AMD...
New automotive-grade fan driver ICs for small applications Melexis, a global microelectronics engineering company, announces new...
Senzime signs cooperation agreement with Philips Senzime AB, a Swedish developer of patient-oriented monitoring systems, has signed...
ASMPT opens R&D centre In Taiwan The supplier of semiconductor assembly equipment plans to ride the current trends of...
Configurable medical 500W power supplies meet curve B EMI TDK Corporation announces the introduction of the configurable XMS500 series of AC-DC power...
Thalia expands with new analog design engineering facility Thalia Design Automation says it will expand its its analog design engineering capabilities...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments