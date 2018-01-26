© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Astute inks distribution agreement with Plessey Semiconductors

Astute Electronics has been designated as an authorised distributor for Plessey Semiconductors Ltd across the UK and Ireland, Australia and China.

The deal brings Plessey’s range of innovative GaN-on-Silicon LED lighting and sensing products into Astute’s portfolio of manufacturers.



Mick Martin, Semiconductor Divisional Manager for Astute, says, “Astute is excited to represent such a ground-breaking company and offer a first point of contact for technical advice and design-in expertise. Plessey is the only LED maker in the world commercially making LEDs on silicon substrates and like Astute they represent a very promising UK enterprise.”



Giuliano Cassataro, Plessey Director of Sales, says, “Astute’s global distribution network is an extremely important channel for Plessey and we are delighted that Astute now offers the Plessey product portfolio to its lighting customers worldwide. We have been immensely impressed with the skills within Astute for finding lighting solutions for difficult applications. We are looking forward to working with them and bringing to Astute some of the innovative lighting technologies and solutions Plessey has built up.”