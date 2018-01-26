Alps Electric signs distribution contract with TTI

Alps Electric Europe has signed and entered into a pan-European distribution contract with TTI to strengthen its component sales in Europe.

"By entering into this cooperation Alps will greatly expand and reinforce its presence in the European electronic distribution market, especially in the industrial market, where TTI has a leading position and expert knowledge. Furthermore, TTI will support Alps in accelerating the promotion of its newest product releases, such as the latest line of pressure sensors and printers", a short note reads.