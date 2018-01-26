© Ivan Kuznetsov / Dreamstime.com Business | January 26, 2018
Smiths delivers scanners for Moscow's Sheremetyevo
Smiths Detection will supply a full range of security scanners for the new passenger Terminal B and Cargo Complex LLC (‘Moscow Cargo’) at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport.
The new facilities are part of the airport’s plans to handle the increased passenger volumes expected for the 2018 FIFA World Cup; and one of the most important stages in a larger-scale development of the airport, which will continue through to 2026.
“In a relationship stretching back over 20 years, this is by far the largest single order we have fulfilled for Sheremetyevo Airport” explained Tony Tielen, Vice President EMEA, Smiths Detection. “We look forward to helping make the World Cup a safe and successful event and beyond that, safeguarding the airport, its passengers and staff”.
Negotiated by Smiths Detection distributor, NEOSCAN Russia, this substantial contract includes a total of 91 advanced X-ray inspection systems delivering a broad array of screening functions, from passenger checkpoint and hold baggage through to cargo.
It includes: 30 HI-SCAN 5180si X-ray systems for screening passenger baggage at the entrance to the airport; 26 HI-SCAN 6046si checkpoint scanners for carry-on bags and personal belongings; and two HI-SCAN10080 XCT and four HI-SCAN 10080 EDX-2is for hold baggage. Seventeen HI-SCAN 100100T systems will screen larger, out of gauge items in the passenger terminal. In the Cargo Complex, seven HI-SCAN 180180-2is pro models will take care of large scale, consolidated and palletised goods; two HI-SCAN 100100V-2is scanners will handle break bulk and other cargo; and visitors will be checked using a further three HI-SCAN 6046si scanners.
“In a relationship stretching back over 20 years, this is by far the largest single order we have fulfilled for Sheremetyevo Airport” explained Tony Tielen, Vice President EMEA, Smiths Detection. “We look forward to helping make the World Cup a safe and successful event and beyond that, safeguarding the airport, its passengers and staff”.
Negotiated by Smiths Detection distributor, NEOSCAN Russia, this substantial contract includes a total of 91 advanced X-ray inspection systems delivering a broad array of screening functions, from passenger checkpoint and hold baggage through to cargo.
It includes: 30 HI-SCAN 5180si X-ray systems for screening passenger baggage at the entrance to the airport; 26 HI-SCAN 6046si checkpoint scanners for carry-on bags and personal belongings; and two HI-SCAN10080 XCT and four HI-SCAN 10080 EDX-2is for hold baggage. Seventeen HI-SCAN 100100T systems will screen larger, out of gauge items in the passenger terminal. In the Cargo Complex, seven HI-SCAN 180180-2is pro models will take care of large scale, consolidated and palletised goods; two HI-SCAN 100100V-2is scanners will handle break bulk and other cargo; and visitors will be checked using a further three HI-SCAN 6046si scanners.
Astute inks distribution agreement with Plessey Semiconductors Astute Electronics has been designated as an authorised distributor for Plessey...
TSMC prepares advanced 5nm process production TSMC breaks ground on its Fab 18, Phase 1 facility at the Southern Taiwan Science Park...
Smiths delivers scanners for Moscow's Sheremetyevo Smiths Detection will supply a full range of security scanners for the new passenger Terminal B and Cargo Complex LLC (‘Moscow Cargo’) at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport.
Alliance Memory expands lineup of DDR3 and DDR3L SDRAMs Alliance Memory today announced that it has expanded the industry's widest offering of...
Scania invests EUR 10M in Northvolt's research efforts Scania and Northvolt plan to develop and commercialise battery cell technology for heavy...
Advantech opens new European Service Center The Advantech European Service Center (AESC) will double the size of its warehouse...
Qualcomm: 'Just to be clear. We're appealing.' Qualcomm confirmed it has received a decision from the European Commission (EC)...
HERE acquires indoor maps provider Micello HERE Technologies has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Micello, a privately held software...
STMicro and USound deliver first advanced MEMS silicon... STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum...
Fusion signs off on successful business year Fusion Worldwide surpassed its 2017 goals across the board, generating over USD 525 million...
ASML signs Roger Dassen as new CFO ASML Holding appoints Roger Dassen as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial...
Rolls-Royce reviews Commercial Marine operation Rolls-Royce aims to further 'simplify its business, including the evaluation of strategic...
EU issues EUR 997 million ticket to Qualcomm The European Commission has fined Qualcomm EUR 997 million for abusing its market dominance in LTE baseband chipsets.
Mike Rayfield and David Wang join AMD AMD has appointed Mike Rayfield as senior vice president and general manager of AMD...
New automotive-grade fan driver ICs for small applications Melexis, a global microelectronics engineering company, announces new...
Senzime signs cooperation agreement with Philips Senzime AB, a Swedish developer of patient-oriented monitoring systems, has signed...
ASMPT opens R&D centre In Taiwan The supplier of semiconductor assembly equipment plans to ride the current trends of...
Configurable medical 500W power supplies meet curve B EMI TDK Corporation announces the introduction of the configurable XMS500 series of AC-DC power...
Thalia expands with new analog design engineering facility Thalia Design Automation says it will expand its its analog design engineering capabilities...
Kyzen partners with Aurotech in the Philippines Kyzen just announced the opening of a new state of the art Applications Lab by their...
Indium earns international automotive quality certification Indium Corporation has been awarded ISO/TS 16949 management system...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments