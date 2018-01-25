© qualcomm Business | January 25, 2018
Qualcomm: 'Just to be clear. We're appealing.'
Qualcomm confirmed it has received a decision from the European Commission (EC) relating to its expired agreement with Apple, which was in effect from 2011 through 2016, for the pricing of modem chips. Qualcomm will appeal the decision.
“We are confident this agreement did not violate EU competition rules or adversely affect market competition or European consumers,” said Don Rosenberg, executive vice president and general counsel of Qualcomm. “We have a strong case for judicial review and we will immediately commence that process.”
The EC states that certain provisions of this agreement were in violation of European Union competition law and has imposed a fine of almost EUR 1 billion. Qualcomm states that it "strongly disagrees with the decision and will immediately appeal it to the General Court of the European Union".
The EC states that certain provisions of this agreement were in violation of European Union competition law and has imposed a fine of almost EUR 1 billion. Qualcomm states that it "strongly disagrees with the decision and will immediately appeal it to the General Court of the European Union".
Scania invests EUR 10M in Northvolt's research efforts Scania and Northvolt plan to develop and commercialise battery cell technology for heavy...
Advantech opens new European Service Center The Advantech European Service Center (AESC) will double the size of its warehouse...
Qualcomm: 'Just to be clear. We're appealing.' Qualcomm confirmed it has received a decision from the European Commission (EC)...
HERE acquires indoor maps provider Micello HERE Technologies has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Micello, a privately held software...
STMicro and USound deliver first advanced MEMS silicon... STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum...
Fusion signs off on successful business year Fusion Worldwide surpassed its 2017 goals across the board, generating over USD 525 million...
ASML signs Roger Dassen as new CFO ASML Holding appoints Roger Dassen as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial...
Rolls-Royce reviews Commercial Marine operation Rolls-Royce aims to further 'simplify its business, including the evaluation of strategic...
EU issues EUR 997 million ticket to Qualcomm The European Commission has fined Qualcomm EUR 997 million for abusing its market dominance in LTE baseband chipsets.
Mike Rayfield and David Wang join AMD AMD has appointed Mike Rayfield as senior vice president and general manager of AMD...
New automotive-grade fan driver ICs for small applications Melexis, a global microelectronics engineering company, announces new...
Senzime signs cooperation agreement with Philips Senzime AB, a Swedish developer of patient-oriented monitoring systems, has signed...
ASMPT opens R&D centre In Taiwan The supplier of semiconductor assembly equipment plans to ride the current trends of...
Configurable medical 500W power supplies meet curve B EMI TDK Corporation announces the introduction of the configurable XMS500 series of AC-DC power...
Thalia expands with new analog design engineering facility Thalia Design Automation says it will expand its its analog design engineering capabilities...
Kyzen partners with Aurotech in the Philippines Kyzen just announced the opening of a new state of the art Applications Lab by their...
Indium earns international automotive quality certification Indium Corporation has been awarded ISO/TS 16949 management system...
Swissbit to expand its manufacturing plant in Berlin The manufacturer of industrial flash memory solutions says it plans to expand its development...
Qualcomm’s acquisition of NXP gains EU clearance ...if The European Commission has approved Qualcomm’s proposed acquisition of NXP. The approval is conditional on full compliance with commitments offered by Qualcomm.
Baylin acquires Advantech Wireless’ RF and microwave divisions Toronto-based, Baylin Technologies, has announced that the company has acquired the radio frequency, terrestrial microwave and antenna equipment divisions of Advantech Wireless Inc. and certain of its affiliates.
Moortec opens new European design centre in Poland UK-based Moortec is announces that the company has opened a brand new European Design...
Mouser signs distribution deal with Onion, boosts IoT offering Mouser Electronics has signed a global distribution agreement with Onion Corporation, a...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments