© Advantech Embedded | January 25, 2018
Advantech opens new European Service Center
The Advantech European Service Center (AESC) will double the size of its warehouse and office space and see production capacity nearly tripled, aimed at helping the company drive regional growth.
Chaney Ho, Executive Director of Advantech and General Manager of Advantech Europe comments:
“Since 2010, the One Europe strategy has served as the foundation of Advantech Europe and from 2014 Advantech has been highly focused on vertical markets to serve customer needs. This year, in order to strengthen Advantech's leading position in the European IoT market, we are going to promote and expand our presence in local markets across many application domains."
“Through mergers and acquisitions and by working together with local partners, Advantech now has more than 400 locally-hired employees working in 14 offices in 10 European countries. We opened new branches locations in Barcelona and Stockholm last year and major investments are being made to collaborate closely with local industries, governments, educational institutions and research organizations. The completion of the European Service Center is Advantech’s first step towards becoming Europe’s most comprehensive IoT solutions provider and will help us reach our target of €350m revenue by 2025.”
“At Advantech we’ve been at the cutting edge of technology innovation for nearly 35 years and we’re confident this expanded European HQ will give us the perfect launching pad to both showcase our products in action and meet the growing demand in the region for Industry 4.0 solutions.”
“Since 2010, the One Europe strategy has served as the foundation of Advantech Europe and from 2014 Advantech has been highly focused on vertical markets to serve customer needs. This year, in order to strengthen Advantech's leading position in the European IoT market, we are going to promote and expand our presence in local markets across many application domains."
“Through mergers and acquisitions and by working together with local partners, Advantech now has more than 400 locally-hired employees working in 14 offices in 10 European countries. We opened new branches locations in Barcelona and Stockholm last year and major investments are being made to collaborate closely with local industries, governments, educational institutions and research organizations. The completion of the European Service Center is Advantech’s first step towards becoming Europe’s most comprehensive IoT solutions provider and will help us reach our target of €350m revenue by 2025.”
“At Advantech we’ve been at the cutting edge of technology innovation for nearly 35 years and we’re confident this expanded European HQ will give us the perfect launching pad to both showcase our products in action and meet the growing demand in the region for Industry 4.0 solutions.”
Scania invests EUR 10M in Northvolt's research efforts Scania and Northvolt plan to develop and commercialise battery cell technology for heavy...
Advantech opens new European Service Center The Advantech European Service Center (AESC) will double the size of its warehouse...
Qualcomm: 'Just to be clear. We're appealing.' Qualcomm confirmed it has received a decision from the European Commission (EC)...
HERE acquires indoor maps provider Micello HERE Technologies has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Micello, a privately held software...
STMicro and USound deliver first advanced MEMS silicon... STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum...
Fusion signs off on successful business year Fusion Worldwide surpassed its 2017 goals across the board, generating over USD 525 million...
ASML signs Roger Dassen as new CFO ASML Holding appoints Roger Dassen as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial...
Rolls-Royce reviews Commercial Marine operation Rolls-Royce aims to further 'simplify its business, including the evaluation of strategic...
EU issues EUR 997 million ticket to Qualcomm The European Commission has fined Qualcomm EUR 997 million for abusing its market dominance in LTE baseband chipsets.
Mike Rayfield and David Wang join AMD AMD has appointed Mike Rayfield as senior vice president and general manager of AMD...
New automotive-grade fan driver ICs for small applications Melexis, a global microelectronics engineering company, announces new...
Senzime signs cooperation agreement with Philips Senzime AB, a Swedish developer of patient-oriented monitoring systems, has signed...
ASMPT opens R&D centre In Taiwan The supplier of semiconductor assembly equipment plans to ride the current trends of...
Configurable medical 500W power supplies meet curve B EMI TDK Corporation announces the introduction of the configurable XMS500 series of AC-DC power...
Thalia expands with new analog design engineering facility Thalia Design Automation says it will expand its its analog design engineering capabilities...
Kyzen partners with Aurotech in the Philippines Kyzen just announced the opening of a new state of the art Applications Lab by their...
Indium earns international automotive quality certification Indium Corporation has been awarded ISO/TS 16949 management system...
Swissbit to expand its manufacturing plant in Berlin The manufacturer of industrial flash memory solutions says it plans to expand its development...
Qualcomm’s acquisition of NXP gains EU clearance ...if The European Commission has approved Qualcomm’s proposed acquisition of NXP. The approval is conditional on full compliance with commitments offered by Qualcomm.
Baylin acquires Advantech Wireless’ RF and microwave divisions Toronto-based, Baylin Technologies, has announced that the company has acquired the radio frequency, terrestrial microwave and antenna equipment divisions of Advantech Wireless Inc. and certain of its affiliates.
Moortec opens new European design centre in Poland UK-based Moortec is announces that the company has opened a brand new European Design...
Mouser signs distribution deal with Onion, boosts IoT offering Mouser Electronics has signed a global distribution agreement with Onion Corporation, a...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments