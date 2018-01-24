© asml Business | January 24, 2018
ASML signs Roger Dassen as new CFO
ASML Holding appoints Roger Dassen as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), who will join the company on June 1, 2018. Dassen succeeds Wolfgang Nickl who will leave ASML at the end of April.
Roger Dassen is currently serving as Global Vice Chairman, Risk, Regulatory, and Public Policy of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL). In this capacity, he also serves as the Global Chief Ethics Officer and a member of the DTTL Executive. Dassen is a former CEO of Deloitte Netherlands.
“We are very pleased to have Roger Dassen join us as our CFO. We welcome his deep financial expertise and broad managerial experience. The Board of Management is confident that he will quickly integrate into our senior management team to support ASML in delivering our company’s growth objectives,” said Peter Wennink, President and Chief Executive Officer at ASML.
“We are very pleased to have Roger Dassen join us as our CFO. We welcome his deep financial expertise and broad managerial experience. The Board of Management is confident that he will quickly integrate into our senior management team to support ASML in delivering our company’s growth objectives,” said Peter Wennink, President and Chief Executive Officer at ASML.
Fusion signs off on successful business year Fusion Worldwide surpassed its 2017 goals across the board, generating over USD 525 million...
ASML signs Roger Dassen as new CFO ASML Holding appoints Roger Dassen as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial...
Rolls-Royce reviews Commercial Marine operation Rolls-Royce aims to further 'simplify its business, including the evaluation of strategic...
EU issues EUR 997 million ticket to Qualcomm The European Commission has fined Qualcomm EUR 997 million for abusing its market dominance in LTE baseband chipsets.
Mike Rayfield and David Wang join AMD AMD has appointed Mike Rayfield as senior vice president and general manager of AMD...
New automotive-grade fan driver ICs for small applications Melexis, a global microelectronics engineering company, announces new...
Senzime signs cooperation agreement with Philips Senzime AB, a Swedish developer of patient-oriented monitoring systems, has signed...
ASMPT opens R&D centre In Taiwan The supplier of semiconductor assembly equipment plans to ride the current trends of...
Configurable medical 500W power supplies meet curve B EMI TDK Corporation announces the introduction of the configurable XMS500 series of AC-DC power...
Thalia expands with new analog design engineering facility Thalia Design Automation says it will expand its its analog design engineering capabilities...
Kyzen partners with Aurotech in the Philippines Kyzen just announced the opening of a new state of the art Applications Lab by their...
Indium earns international automotive quality certification Indium Corporation has been awarded ISO/TS 16949 management system...
Swissbit to expand its manufacturing plant in Berlin The manufacturer of industrial flash memory solutions says it plans to expand its development...
Qualcomm’s acquisition of NXP gains EU clearance ...if The European Commission has approved Qualcomm’s proposed acquisition of NXP. The approval is conditional on full compliance with commitments offered by Qualcomm.
Baylin acquires Advantech Wireless’ RF and microwave divisions Toronto-based, Baylin Technologies, has announced that the company has acquired the radio frequency, terrestrial microwave and antenna equipment divisions of Advantech Wireless Inc. and certain of its affiliates.
Moortec opens new European design centre in Poland UK-based Moortec is announces that the company has opened a brand new European Design...
Mouser signs distribution deal with Onion, boosts IoT offering Mouser Electronics has signed a global distribution agreement with Onion Corporation, a...
Dynex forms semiconductor foundry services business Dynex Power Inc., a high power semiconductor company, has formed a new Semiconductor...
Zumtobel's CEO offers to leave the company Ulrich Schumacher was appointed CEO of Zumtobel Group AG back in October 2013. His term of office as CEO (according to contract) extends to 30 April 2020, however, he now says that he is ready to leave.
Thin Film Electronics make key promotions to fortify its position Norwegian NFC technology company, Thin Film Electronics ASA, has announced several...
Micron and Intel to keep developing 3D NAND technology The companies have agreed to complete development of their third generation of 3D NAND...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments