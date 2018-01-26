© Alliance Memory Products | January 26, 2018
Alliance Memory expands lineup of DDR3 and DDR3L SDRAMs
Alliance Memory today announced that it has expanded the industry's widest offering of high-speed CMOS DDR3 and low-voltage DDR3L SDRAMs with new 512Mb x8 and x16 devices in the 78-ball and 96-ball FBGA packages, respectively.
This is a product release announcement by Alliance Memory Inc.. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
Featuring a DDR architecture, the SDRAMs provide extremely fast transfer rates of 1600Mbps and clock rates of 800MHz.
"Very few suppliers offer 512Mb DDR3 and DDR3L SDRAMs, so we are excited to add them to our broad lineup, which also includes hard-to-find 8Gb devices," said TJ Mueller, Vice President of Marketing at Alliance Memory. "Furthermore, our new DDR3 and DDR3L SDRAMs are offered in the same FBGA packages as devices with densities from 512Mb to 8Gb, allowing our customers to easily switch if they require less memory."
With minimal die shrinks, the devices released today provide reliable drop-in, pin-for-pin-compatible replacements for numerous similar solutions used in embedded systems, desktop and notebook computers, industrial metering applications, consumer electronics, and wireless base stations — eliminating the need for costly redesigns and part requalification.
The 512Mb DDR3 SDRAMs operate from a single +1.5V (±0.075V) power supply, while the DDR3L SDRAMs operate from a single +1.35V power supply, with backward compatibility to 1.5V. The JEDEC-compliant devices are available in commercial (0°C to +95°C) and industrial (-40°C to +95°C) temperature ranges
The DDR3 and DDR3L SDRAMs support sequential and interleave burst types with read or write burst lengths of 4 or 8. An auto pre-charge function provides a self-timed row pre-charge initiated at the end of the burst sequence. Easy-to-use refresh functions include auto- or self-refresh. RoHS-compliant, the devices are lead (Pb)- and halogen-free.
Links to product datasheets and ordering information
https://www.alliancememory.com/datasheets/as4c512m8d3a/ (AS4C512M8D3A)
https://www.alliancememory.com/datasheets/as4c512m8d3la/ (AS4C512M8D3LA)
https://www.alliancememory.com/datasheets/as4c512m16d3l/ (AS4C512M16D3L)
Samples and production quantities of the new 512Mb DDR3 and DDR3L SDRAMs are available now, with lead times to eight weeks.
