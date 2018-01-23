© TDK Lambda

Configurable medical 500W power supplies meet curve B EMI

TDK Corporation announces the introduction of the configurable XMS500 series of AC-DC power supplies, offering both Class I and Class II (double insulated) construction.

All models are compliant to curve B radiated and conducted EMI, with more than 6dB margin, yet maintain a leakage current of less than 150µA. Due to the mechanical design and high operating efficiency of the series, only 1m/s airflow is required for full load operation at 500W.



Certified to both medical and industrial safety standards, typical applications include home healthcare, hospital equipment, imaging and clinical diagnostic systems in addition to industrial, test and measurement and communications equipment. With a low 37mm profile the XMS500 can be easily incorporated into limited space environments.



The flexibility of XMS500 allows engineers to select from a wide range of options to optimise system design and cost. These include standby voltages, fan supply voltage, case options (including built-in, low audible noise, fan), remote on/off, AC fail and single or dual input fusing. Standard output voltages offered are 12V, 24V, 36V and 48V. Additional voltages and options are available.



The product series will operate from an input of 90 to 264Vac, and is able to withstand 300Vac for five seconds. The XMS500 will operate in ambient temperatures of up to +70°C, derating linearly above 50°C by 2.5% per °C. The open frame models measure 102 x 180 x 37mm and the U channel 107 x 180 x 39.5mm.



All models are safety certified to IEC/EN/ES 60601-1, IEC/EN/UL 60950-1 with CE marking for the Low Voltage and RoHS2 Directives. The XMS500 also complies with EN 55011 level B and EN 55032 level B conducted and radiated emissions (for both the Class I and II products), and meets the EN 61000-3-2 harmonics, IEC60601-1-2 Edition 4 and IEC 61000-4 immunity standards. Input to output isolation is 4kVac (2 x MOPP), input to ground isolation 1.5kVac (1 x MOPP) and output to ground isolation is 1.5kVac (1 x MOPP) making it suitable for both B and BF rated equipment.



