© baloncici dreamstime.com Business | January 22, 2018
Thalia expands with new analog design engineering facility
Thalia Design Automation says it will expand its its analog design engineering capabilities significantly, with the opening of a new engineering centre in Hyderabad, India.
The new facility will initially be staffed by five analog designers and EDA (electronic design automation) development engineers; based on current levels of customer demand, Thalia expects to grow this number to 25 within 12 to 18 months.
The company’s expansion is driven by a recently completed funding round led by Mercia Fund Managers and Development Bank of Wales (formerly Finance Wales).
“Thalia’s approach to analog design represents a fundamental shift in the way analog IP is created and delivered,” said Sowmyan Rajagopalan, Thalia Founder, CEO and CTO. “Customers want to re-use their analog IP and establish more structured methodologies for analog design – just as is already the case in the digital world. Investing in a rapid growth of our engineering capabilities will allow us to really tap into that demand.”
The company also recently announced a significant customer engagement with Catena, a player in radio frequency (RF) communication intellectual property (IP) for connectivity. Catena used Thalia’s expertise and analog design expertise to re-engineer its IP reuse strategy. The company was able to streamline its analog design flow and create an analog IP reuse methodology, enabling the company to deliver products tailored exactly to its customers’ requirements, quickly and at reduced cost.
Rodger Sykes, Thalia Executive Chairman, said: “Our work with Catena shows just what is possible when analog and RF companies embrace change, and use advanced methodologies as part of their business process. We already have a number of other customer engagements in progress under non-disclosure: I believe a current of change is now running through the analog design industry.”
The company’s expansion is driven by a recently completed funding round led by Mercia Fund Managers and Development Bank of Wales (formerly Finance Wales).
“Thalia’s approach to analog design represents a fundamental shift in the way analog IP is created and delivered,” said Sowmyan Rajagopalan, Thalia Founder, CEO and CTO. “Customers want to re-use their analog IP and establish more structured methodologies for analog design – just as is already the case in the digital world. Investing in a rapid growth of our engineering capabilities will allow us to really tap into that demand.”
The company also recently announced a significant customer engagement with Catena, a player in radio frequency (RF) communication intellectual property (IP) for connectivity. Catena used Thalia’s expertise and analog design expertise to re-engineer its IP reuse strategy. The company was able to streamline its analog design flow and create an analog IP reuse methodology, enabling the company to deliver products tailored exactly to its customers’ requirements, quickly and at reduced cost.
Rodger Sykes, Thalia Executive Chairman, said: “Our work with Catena shows just what is possible when analog and RF companies embrace change, and use advanced methodologies as part of their business process. We already have a number of other customer engagements in progress under non-disclosure: I believe a current of change is now running through the analog design industry.”
Senzime signs cooperation agreement with Philips Senzime AB, a Swedish developer of patient-oriented monitoring systems, has signed...
ASMPT opens R&D centre In Taiwan The supplier of semiconductor assembly equipment plans to ride the current trends of...
Configurable medical 500W power supplies meet curve B EMI TDK Corporation announces the introduction of the configurable XMS500 series of AC-DC power...
Thalia expands with new analog design engineering facility Thalia Design Automation says it will expand its its analog design engineering capabilities...
Kyzen partners with Aurotech in the Philippines Kyzen just announced the opening of a new state of the art Applications Lab by their...
Indium earns international automotive quality certification Indium Corporation has been awarded ISO/TS 16949 management system...
Swissbit to expand its manufacturing plant in Berlin The manufacturer of industrial flash memory solutions says it plans to expand its development...
Qualcomm’s acquisition of NXP gains EU clearance ...if The European Commission has approved Qualcomm’s proposed acquisition of NXP. The approval is conditional on full compliance with commitments offered by Qualcomm.
Baylin acquires Advantech Wireless’ RF and microwave divisions Toronto-based, Baylin Technologies, has announced that the company has acquired the radio frequency, terrestrial microwave and antenna equipment divisions of Advantech Wireless Inc. and certain of its affiliates.
Moortec opens new European design centre in Poland UK-based Moortec is announces that the company has opened a brand new European Design...
Mouser signs distribution deal with Onion, boosts IoT offering Mouser Electronics has signed a global distribution agreement with Onion Corporation, a...
Dynex forms semiconductor foundry services business Dynex Power Inc., a high power semiconductor company, has formed a new Semiconductor...
Zumtobel's CEO offers to leave the company Ulrich Schumacher was appointed CEO of Zumtobel Group AG back in October 2013. His term of office as CEO (according to contract) extends to 30 April 2020, however, he now says that he is ready to leave.
Thin Film Electronics make key promotions to fortify its position Norwegian NFC technology company, Thin Film Electronics ASA, has announced several...
Micron and Intel to keep developing 3D NAND technology The companies have agreed to complete development of their third generation of 3D NAND...
UMC drags Micron to court in China Semiconductor foundry, United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), says it has filed a patent...
Four capacitor manufactures fined for price-fixing The Competition Commission of Singapore (CCS) has issued an infringement decision – carrying...
Qualcomm names Cristiano Amon as president Cristiano R. Amon, executive vice president, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and president...
Mouser expands deal with Analog Devices Mouser Electronics announces an expanded global distribution agreement with Analog Devices...
ON Semi & CPS team up on automotive wireless charging ON Semiconductor is teaming up with ConvenientPower Systems (CPS) whereby CPS will...
Mobileye and NavInfo to bring REM localisation to China Mobileye, an Intel Company, and NavInfo, an autonomous driving solution providers in the China...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments