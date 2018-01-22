Components | January 22, 2018
Socionext appoints Redtree to handle Northern Europe and France
Socionext Europe has appointed Redtree Solutions to act as representative for Northern Europe (Nordic, Benelux, Netherlands) and France.
Toshihiko Tanaka, President of Socionext Europe said, “Redtree Solutions is a perfect partner for us with their expertise within the Semiconductor Industry. We look forward to working closely with them in order to expand our SoC sales and design-in activities.”
Steve Judge, CEO of Redtree Solutions said, “I am delighted that we have been chosen to represent such an exciting innovative company as Socionext, in Northern Europe and France. Socionext has some very advanced and exciting technologies and we look forward to introducing them to our customers.”
Starting in January 2018, Redtree Solutions will have the full support of Socionext’s Product Specialists to ensure a cohesive and organized exchange of knowledge for their SoC Solutions within imaging, networking and computing technologies.
