Moortec opens new European design centre in Poland

UK-based Moortec is announces that the company has opened a brand new European Design Centre in Gdańsk, Poland.

The brand new facility will be headed up by Moortec Design Centre Manager, Szymon Gerka, with support from Moortec CTO, Oliver King.



Moortec provides embedded IP subsystem solutions for Process, Voltage & Temperature (PVT) monitoring, targeting advanced node CMOS technologies from 40nm down to 7nm.



“The exciting new Design Centre in Gdańsk will allow Moortec to accelerate its engineering efforts in terms of its advanced node roadmap and help cement its position both in Europe and Globally as the number one provider of embedded PVT sensing technology.” - Oliver King, CTO Moortec Semiconductor. “We also recognise the valuable, highly professional and talented engineering resource that Poland has to offer.”



The recent growth of the company means that Moortec is seeking talented engineering staff to grow its team in Poland.



“We are looking forward to growing the team and continuing to provide highly accurate, highly featured monitoring IP to optimise the performance and reliability of today’s modern SoCs whether that be for consumer, telecommunications, datacentre and enterprise applications or for emerging markets such as automotive, IoT and AI.” - Ramsay Allen, VP of Marketing Moortec Semiconductor.



Moortec’s PVT monitoring subsystem IP is designed to optimise performance in today’s cutting-edge technologies, solving the problems that come about through scaling of devices.