© Moortec Business | January 17, 2018
Moortec opens new European design centre in Poland
UK-based Moortec is announces that the company has opened a brand new European Design Centre in Gdańsk, Poland.
The brand new facility will be headed up by Moortec Design Centre Manager, Szymon Gerka, with support from Moortec CTO, Oliver King.
Moortec provides embedded IP subsystem solutions for Process, Voltage & Temperature (PVT) monitoring, targeting advanced node CMOS technologies from 40nm down to 7nm.
“The exciting new Design Centre in Gdańsk will allow Moortec to accelerate its engineering efforts in terms of its advanced node roadmap and help cement its position both in Europe and Globally as the number one provider of embedded PVT sensing technology.” - Oliver King, CTO Moortec Semiconductor. “We also recognise the valuable, highly professional and talented engineering resource that Poland has to offer.”
The recent growth of the company means that Moortec is seeking talented engineering staff to grow its team in Poland.
“We are looking forward to growing the team and continuing to provide highly accurate, highly featured monitoring IP to optimise the performance and reliability of today’s modern SoCs whether that be for consumer, telecommunications, datacentre and enterprise applications or for emerging markets such as automotive, IoT and AI.” - Ramsay Allen, VP of Marketing Moortec Semiconductor.
Moortec’s PVT monitoring subsystem IP is designed to optimise performance in today’s cutting-edge technologies, solving the problems that come about through scaling of devices.
Moortec provides embedded IP subsystem solutions for Process, Voltage & Temperature (PVT) monitoring, targeting advanced node CMOS technologies from 40nm down to 7nm.
“The exciting new Design Centre in Gdańsk will allow Moortec to accelerate its engineering efforts in terms of its advanced node roadmap and help cement its position both in Europe and Globally as the number one provider of embedded PVT sensing technology.” - Oliver King, CTO Moortec Semiconductor. “We also recognise the valuable, highly professional and talented engineering resource that Poland has to offer.”
The recent growth of the company means that Moortec is seeking talented engineering staff to grow its team in Poland.
“We are looking forward to growing the team and continuing to provide highly accurate, highly featured monitoring IP to optimise the performance and reliability of today’s modern SoCs whether that be for consumer, telecommunications, datacentre and enterprise applications or for emerging markets such as automotive, IoT and AI.” - Ramsay Allen, VP of Marketing Moortec Semiconductor.
Moortec’s PVT monitoring subsystem IP is designed to optimise performance in today’s cutting-edge technologies, solving the problems that come about through scaling of devices.
Baylin acquires Advantech Wireless’ RF and microwave divisions Toronto-based, Baylin Technologies, has announced that the company has acquired the radio frequency, terrestrial microwave and antenna equipment divisions of Advantech Wireless Inc. and certain of its affiliates.
Moortec opens new European design centre in Poland UK-based Moortec is announces that the company has opened a brand new European Design...
Mouser signs distribution deal with Onion, boosts IoT offering Mouser Electronics has signed a global distribution agreement with Onion Corporation, a...
Dynex forms semiconductor foundry services business Dynex Power Inc., a high power semiconductor company, has formed a new Semiconductor...
Zumtobel's CEO offers to leave the company Ulrich Schumacher was appointed CEO of Zumtobel Group AG back in October 2013. His term of office as CEO (according to contract) extends to 30 April 2020, however, he now says that he is ready to leave.
Thin Film Electronics make key promotions to fortify its position Norwegian NFC technology company, Thin Film Electronics ASA, has announced several...
Micron and Intel to keep developing 3D NAND technology The companies have agreed to complete development of their third generation of 3D NAND...
UMC drags Micron to court in China Semiconductor foundry, United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), says it has filed a patent...
Four capacitor manufactures fined for price-fixing The Competition Commission of Singapore (CCS) has issued an infringement decision – carrying...
Qualcomm names Cristiano Amon as president Cristiano R. Amon, executive vice president, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and president...
Mouser expands deal with Analog Devices Mouser Electronics announces an expanded global distribution agreement with Analog Devices...
ON Semi & CPS team up on automotive wireless charging ON Semiconductor is teaming up with ConvenientPower Systems (CPS) whereby CPS will...
Mobileye and NavInfo to bring REM localisation to China Mobileye, an Intel Company, and NavInfo, an autonomous driving solution providers in the China...
Osram orders multiple Veeco MOCVD systems The lighting manufacturer has placed an order for multi-reactor propel and K475i MOCVD...
Advanced MP acquires EarthTron Electronics component distributor, Advanced MP Technology, is acquiring...
Arrow completes its acquisition of eInfochips Arrow Electronics announces that it has successfully completed its acquisition of...
Nichia warns about counterfeit laser diode products The Japanese manufacturer of optical semiconductors, Nichia Corporation, says it’s aware...
Weidmüller strengthens its market presence in Southeast Asia German connectivity specialist, Weidmüller, has taken over the Malaysian company ConnectPlus...
Escha relocates to new site in China Connector- and housing specialist, Escha, is expanding in China. In mid December 2017...
AVX signs agreement to acquire Ethertronics AVX Corporation has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Ethertronics Inc., a privately held...
THine sets up shop in the US Japanese THine Electronics, a provider of mixed-signal LSI, has decided to establish a subsidiary...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments