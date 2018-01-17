© maksim pasko dreamstime.com Components | January 17, 2018
Mouser signs distribution deal with Onion, boosts IoT offering
Mouser Electronics has signed a global distribution agreement with Onion Corporation, a provider of integrated wireless microprocessor modules and Internet of Things (IoT) development kits.
Through the agreement, Mouser will distribute the Omega2+ device, kits, and accessories, ideal for applications such as home automation, coding education, Wi-Fi media servers, robotics, and networking.
The Onion product line, available from Mouser Electronics, revolves around the Omega2+, an expandable IoT computer packed with built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, a MicroSD card slot, and a powerful 580 MHz MIPS processor. The Omega2+ is a full computer with a Linux operating system, 128 MBytes of DDR2 memory and 32 MBytes of flash storage. The device also offers 15 general-purpose inputs and outputs (GPIO), two PWM, and two UART interfaces.
Mouser also now stocks a variety of docks and expansion boards, which provide additional functionality to the Omega2+ board. The Expansion Dock powers the Omega2+ and breaks out the GPIOs. The dock also allows engineers to expand their Omega2+ with expansion modules like OLED, relay, and servo. Additionally, engineers can use the Arduino Dock R2 and add the Omega2+ to existing Arduino-based projects.
