Cohu secures European automotive customer

Cohu, Inc. a supplier of semiconductor equipment, says that the company has secured a major European automotive customer for its MATRiX tri-temperature pick-and-place handler combined with its multi-beam test contactors.

“This important win for Cohu is the culmination of a multi-year campaign to capture another leader in the automotive semiconductor market. We expect this win to be a key contributor toward achieving our goal of 2-3 points of handler share gains in 2018 as well as increased test contactor revenue," said Luis A. Müller, Cohu President and Chief Executive Officer, is a press release.



"The customer selected Cohu based on our market leadership for automotive device test, combined with the MATRiX temperature capabilities and our new contactor solutions that delivered superior performance over the incumbent supplier, ultimately resulting in a long-term business opportunity for Cohu,” Müller continued.



Cohu’s MATRiX handler has a highly-flexible test site configuration that’s well suited for a wide range of test applications, including analog ICs with short test times and high throughput, automotive devices requiring accurate thermal control, small pitch wireless-communication products, high parallel microcontroller testing, MEMS device testing, and many other device market segments with their unique requirements.