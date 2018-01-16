© Zumtobel group Business | January 16, 2018
Zumtobel's CEO offers to leave the company
Ulrich Schumacher was appointed CEO of Zumtobel Group AG back in October 2013. His term of office as CEO (according to contract) extends to 30 April 2020, however, he now says that he is ready to leave.
The Supervisory Board of Zumtobel Group AG says in a statement that it has received a letter from CEO Ulrich Schumacher in which he states his preparedness to begin discussions over the mutual termination of his Management Board contract if this is desired by the Supervisory Board.
A similar offer from CFO Karin Sonnenmoser was rejected by the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board expressed its full support in Ms. Sonnenmoser and asked her to continue her work for the company.
