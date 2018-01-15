© olivier26 dreamstime.com Business | January 15, 2018
Thin Film Electronics make key promotions to fortify its position
Norwegian NFC technology company, Thin Film Electronics ASA, has announced several organisational changes that further accelerate the company's growth in the NFC mobile marketing solutions space.
The company has promoted Tauseef Bashir to Chief Sales Officer for Thinfilm and now leads all go-to-market activities globally for the organisation. He joined Thinfilm in July of 2016 as EVP Global Sales. Prior to Thinfilm, Mr. Bashir served as Chief Sales Officer for Amazon.com, where he led the global go-to-market strategy for commercialisation of the Amazon Speech Cloud Platform and Alexa Software.
Kevin Dodson has been hired as VP Channel Solutions, and will report directly to Mr. Bashir. He will oversee the management of convertor/packaging firms, digital agencies, and other channel partners. He is a veteran strategy, business development, and product management executive with more than 20 years of experience working for early-stage Internet technology companies. Most recently, he was VP of Strategy and Partnerships for Beckon, a data management and analytics SaaS platform for enterprise marketers.
Thinfilm launched a Global Digital Strategy practice to formalise processes and establish best practices related to customer data within the Thinfilm CNECT cloud-based platform. The company has also opened a sales office in Germany to further support the Company's growth strategy, address increasing market interest, and expand its reach in the EMEA region.
