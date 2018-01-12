© Niroworld Dreamstime.com Components | January 12, 2018
UMC drags Micron to court in China
Semiconductor foundry, United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), says it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Micron Semiconductor (Xi'an) Co., Ltd. and Micron Semiconductor (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. with he Fuzhou Intermediate People's Court in China.
The lawsuit covers three areas that allegedly infringe upon UMC’s patent rights in China, including specific memory applications that relate to DDR4, SSD and memory used in graphics cards.
UMC says it has devoted a great deal of resources and manpower to researching and developing semiconductor manufacturing technology. And after conducting an in-depth review, UMC claims to have found that Micron's products sold in mainland China does infringe upon the patent rights of the company.
