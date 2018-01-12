© tom_schmucker dreamstime.com Business | January 12, 2018
Four capacitor manufactures fined for price-fixing
The Competition Commission of Singapore (CCS) has issued an infringement decision – carrying a fine of SGD 19.5 million (EUR 12,10 million) – against five capacitor manufacturers of engaging in anti-competitive agreements.
These agreements include price-fixing and exchanging confidential sales, distribution and pricing information for Aluminium Electrolytic Capacitors (AECs) in relation to customers in Singapore, a press release from CCS reads.
The parties are said to have sold these components to OEM, EMS as well as distributors that resell capacitors to other end-user costumers. International Procurement Offices based in Singapore that are in charge of procuring and supplying capacitors to customers or affiliates located in and outside Singapore are also mentioned in the press release.
CCS started investigating the matter after it received an application for immunity under it’s leniency programme from Panasonic. The companies that participated in the activities are Rubycon Singapore, ELNA Electronics, Nichicon Singapore, Singapore Chemi-con (SCC) and Panasonic who received full immunity.
The investigations revealed that the companies – who were close competitors – held regular meetings in Singapore where they exchanged confidential and commercially sensitive business information such as customer quotations, sales volumes, production capacities, business plans and pricing strategies. CCS also states that the parties discussed and agreed on sales prices, including various price increases and agreed to collectively reject customers’ requests for reduction in prices of AECs sold to them.
The illegal activity is said to have started already back in 1997 and senior level employees of the companies regularly attended the meetings; almost on a monthly basic up until 2013, the press release continues. There have been similar investigations (some are still ongoing) in relation to cartel conduct involving AECs by the United States Department of Justice, China’s National Development and Reform Commission, the Japan Fair Trade Commission, the Korea Fair Trade Commission, the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission, and the European Commission.
“Cartels among suppliers cause serious harm to competition in the market, leaving businesses and end-consumers in a poorer bargaining position and facing less competitive prices. This is CCS’s third case involving a global cartel and Singapore being such an open market, can be impacted by such cross-border cartels. CCS will continue to take strong enforcement action to ensure that cartels do not negatively impact Singapore markets and its competitiveness,” Mr. Toh Han Li, Chief Executive, CCS said.
The final fine – which is said to be CCS’ highest to date – where based on the fact that the parties held more than two-thirds of the share of the market for the sale of AECs in Singapore, as well as the long duration of the cartel activities.
Besides Panasonic which received total immunity from financial penalties, ELNA, Rubycon and SCC were also awarded a discount further to their application for leniency under CCS’s leniency programme which accords lenient treatment to companies that come forward to CCS with information on their cartel activities.
The parties are said to have sold these components to OEM, EMS as well as distributors that resell capacitors to other end-user costumers. International Procurement Offices based in Singapore that are in charge of procuring and supplying capacitors to customers or affiliates located in and outside Singapore are also mentioned in the press release.
CCS started investigating the matter after it received an application for immunity under it’s leniency programme from Panasonic. The companies that participated in the activities are Rubycon Singapore, ELNA Electronics, Nichicon Singapore, Singapore Chemi-con (SCC) and Panasonic who received full immunity.
The investigations revealed that the companies – who were close competitors – held regular meetings in Singapore where they exchanged confidential and commercially sensitive business information such as customer quotations, sales volumes, production capacities, business plans and pricing strategies. CCS also states that the parties discussed and agreed on sales prices, including various price increases and agreed to collectively reject customers’ requests for reduction in prices of AECs sold to them.
The illegal activity is said to have started already back in 1997 and senior level employees of the companies regularly attended the meetings; almost on a monthly basic up until 2013, the press release continues. There have been similar investigations (some are still ongoing) in relation to cartel conduct involving AECs by the United States Department of Justice, China’s National Development and Reform Commission, the Japan Fair Trade Commission, the Korea Fair Trade Commission, the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission, and the European Commission.
“Cartels among suppliers cause serious harm to competition in the market, leaving businesses and end-consumers in a poorer bargaining position and facing less competitive prices. This is CCS’s third case involving a global cartel and Singapore being such an open market, can be impacted by such cross-border cartels. CCS will continue to take strong enforcement action to ensure that cartels do not negatively impact Singapore markets and its competitiveness,” Mr. Toh Han Li, Chief Executive, CCS said.
The final fine – which is said to be CCS’ highest to date – where based on the fact that the parties held more than two-thirds of the share of the market for the sale of AECs in Singapore, as well as the long duration of the cartel activities.
|Company
|Financial Penalty
|ElNA
|SGD 853,227
|Nichicon
|SGD 6,987,262
|Panasonic
|SGD 0
|Rubycon
|SGD 4,718,170
|SCC
|SGD 6,993,805
|Total
|SGD 19,552,464
Besides Panasonic which received total immunity from financial penalties, ELNA, Rubycon and SCC were also awarded a discount further to their application for leniency under CCS’s leniency programme which accords lenient treatment to companies that come forward to CCS with information on their cartel activities.
UMC drags Micron to court in China Semiconductor foundry, United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), says it has filed a patent...
Four capacitor manufactures fined for price-fixing The Competition Commission of Singapore (CCS) has issued an infringement decision – carrying...
Qualcomm names Cristiano Amon as president Cristiano R. Amon, executive vice president, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and president...
Mouser expands deal with Analog Devices Mouser Electronics announces an expanded global distribution agreement with Analog Devices...
ON Semi & CPS team up on automotive wireless charging ON Semiconductor is teaming up with ConvenientPower Systems (CPS) whereby CPS will...
Mobileye and NavInfo to bring REM localisation to China Mobileye, an Intel Company, and NavInfo, an autonomous driving solution providers in the China...
Osram orders multiple Veeco MOCVD systems The lighting manufacturer has placed an order for multi-reactor propel and K475i MOCVD...
Advanced MP acquires EarthTron Electronics component distributor, Advanced MP Technology, is acquiring...
Arrow completes its acquisition of eInfochips Arrow Electronics announces that it has successfully completed its acquisition of...
Nichia warns about counterfeit laser diode products The Japanese manufacturer of optical semiconductors, Nichia Corporation, says it’s aware...
Weidmüller strengthens its market presence in Southeast Asia German connectivity specialist, Weidmüller, has taken over the Malaysian company ConnectPlus...
Escha relocates to new site in China Connector- and housing specialist, Escha, is expanding in China. In mid December 2017...
AVX signs agreement to acquire Ethertronics AVX Corporation has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Ethertronics Inc., a privately held...
THine sets up shop in the US Japanese THine Electronics, a provider of mixed-signal LSI, has decided to establish a subsidiary...
UltraSoC appoints new Chief Strategy Officer Aileen Smith has joined the company as Chief Strategy Officer, bringing strategic and...
Xilinx CEO Moshe Gavrielov to retire Xillinx Inc. announces that its chief executive officer and president Moshe Gavrielov is...
Security puts your device at risk Google’s Project Zero team says it has discovered a set of security flaws that could allow...
Toshiba to increase chip production with new facility Toshiba says that the company is going ahead with a forward-looking plan for a new memory fabrication facility in Kitakami, Iwate prefecture.
Baidu selects ON Semi image sensors for autonomous driving... ON Semiconductor has joined Baidu’s Apollo Autonomous Driving Platform. Through this...
Another Swedish contract for Data Respons Norwegian embedded specialist, Data Respons, announces that the company has signed a...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments