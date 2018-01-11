© Qualcomm

Qualcomm names Cristiano Amon as president

Cristiano R. Amon, executive vice president, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and president of QCT, has been promoted to president of Qualcomm Incorporated, effective January 4, 2018.

In his new role, Amon will develop and drive key strategies for growing the company in both its core businesses, as well as new business opportunities. He will also continue to lead the QCT business, reporting to Steve Mollenkopf, CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated.



“Cristiano’s unique mix of business, engineering and operational skills and experience make him ideally suited to continue driving Qualcomm’s technology and leadership positions across mobile, IoT, automotive, edge computing and networking – and lead the transition to 5G,” said Steve Mollenkopf, Chief Executive Officer of Qualcomm Incorporated.



Under his leadership, Amon has successfully built the chipset strategy and business in China, drove growth in adjacent markets, and developed strategic customer relationships critical to the company’s long-term success. Amon has been managing QCT’s product roadmap since 2008.



Amon joined Qualcomm in 1995 as an engineer and has subsequently held numerous business and technical leadership roles. For the past five years, he has been responsible for Qualcomm’s semiconductor business, first as co-president of QCT and a member of Qualcomm’s executive committee and then as president of QCT for the past two years.