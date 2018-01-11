© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Mouser expands deal with Analog Devices

Mouser Electronics announces an expanded global distribution agreement with Analog Devices, to stock the full line of Linear Technology products, including all power products from the new Power by Linear division.

“We are very excited about what this expanded global partnership brings to our half a million-plus customers,” said Jeff Newell, Senior Vice President of Products at Mouser. “Design engineers around the world can now take advantage of this large, comprehensive portfolio of high-performance signal chain, RF, and power management products from Analog Devices, including the entire Linear Technology product portfolio.”



“Through this agreement, we can expand our global reach capitalizing on Mouser’s exceptional customer service and best-in-class logistics,” said Jim Schmidt, Vice President of Global Broad Market and Sales Operations for Analog Devices. “This agreement strengthens the great relationship that Analog Devices and Mouser have enjoyed for several years.”



Mouser is stocking the full breadth of Linear Technology products, including power management, data conversion, signal conditioning, RF and interface ICs, μModule subsystems, and wireless sensor network products. The Power by Linear product line includes a range of power management products for industries including automotive, communications, industrial, healthcare and beyond.



Analog Devices acquired Linear Technology in March 2017.