Osram orders multiple Veeco MOCVD systems

The lighting manufacturer has placed an order for multi-reactor propel and K475i MOCVD systems for high volume photonics and advanced LED applications.

Veeco Instruments announces that Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH has ordered a multi-reactor Propel High Volume Manufacturing (HVM) Gallium Nitride (GaN) Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MOCVD) System.



The Propel HVM platform, for high volume production of power electronics, laser diodes, RF semiconductor devices and advanced LEDs, is based on the Propel Power GaN MOCVD single wafer system with proprietary IsoFlange and SymmHeat technologies that provide homogeneous laminar flow and uniform temperature profile across the entire wafer. The K475i system incorporates Veeco's Uniform FlowFlange technology producing films with very high uniformity and improved within-wafer and wafer-to-wafer repeatability.



"We are pleased to provide OSRAM with more leading-edge technology to support their diversified and world-class product portfolio," said Peo Hansson, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and General Manager of Veeco MOCVD Operations, in a press release.



"The new Propel HVM system offers superior film quality, improved dopant control, robust production capabilities and the industry's lowest cost of ownership to enable advanced electronic devices with greater energy efficiency, a smaller form factor and exceptional reliability. OSRAM's purchase of multiple K475i systems is also evidence that Veeco's MOCVD solutions meet the most demanding process requirements for automotive, advanced display and sensor applications," Hansson continues.