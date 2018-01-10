© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Arrow completes its acquisition of eInfochips

Arrow Electronics announces that it has successfully completed its acquisition of eInfochips, one of the world’s largest design and managed services companies.

eInfochips is headquartered in San Jose, Calif., with locations in India and Europe, and has 1'500 IoT solution architects, engineers, and software development resources globally. eInfochips’ capabilities spans chip design, to product and IoT solution delivery, and across many industries, from retail and consumer, to industrial automation, healthcare, and aerospace.



“Upon close of this acquisition, eInfochips advances our IoT strategy, expands our offerings, and moves us into the rapidly growing IoT services market. As a result, we will deliver complex and connected IoT solutions and technologies across multiple cloud platforms,” said Michael J. Long, chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Arrow said earlier when the acquisition was announced.