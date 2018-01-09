© ESCHA Business | January 09, 2018
Escha relocates to new site in China
Connector- and housing specialist, Escha, is expanding in China. In mid December 2017 the group opened a 2'800 square metre administration- and production building in Shanghai.
Escha has been operating with an own sales- and production company in China since 2013 mainly supplying the Asian market with about fifty employees. By relocating to the new site, Escha is reacting to the strong company- and market growth of recent years.
"Since start-up in china about four years ago, we have successively and above all demand-based extended our product portfolio. Due to rising growth, we were at the capacity limit of our previous site. Things were getting tight particularly in production but also in administration. In order to maintain the high growth speed, we moved to a much bigger building a few kilometers away," Marco Heck, Managing Director of the Escha Group says in a press release.
“The company in China is an integral part of our successful internationalization strategy. The production concept in Shanghai is almost identical to that at our home plant in Germay and our production in the Czech Republic. In this way, we also guarantee the high Escha product- and quality standards on the Asian market,“ Heck adds.
