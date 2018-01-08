© baloncici dreamstime.com

THine sets up shop in the US

Japanese THine Electronics, a provider of mixed-signal LSI, has decided to establish a subsidiary in the U.S.

The company adopted it ‘J-SOAR’ strategy during 2017, under which THine aims to accomplish consolidated gross operating profit of JPY 2.6 billion (USD 24.75 million) in 2019. And the company places great emphasis on overseas business strategy in order to accomplish this. Therefor a decision has been made to establish a subsidiary in California in order to establish collaboration with partners for making reference designs and to strongly accelerate sales and technical support activities for customers in North America, the company states in a press release.



The company also states that it also has enhanced existing subsidiaries in Korea, China, and Taiwan, which are local sales offices.